In pictures: A glitzy line-up at the 2023 Golden Globes

Laverne Cox arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 10 January 2023. Artists in various film and television categories are awarded Golden Globes by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
By Maverick Life Editors
11 Jan 2023
The 80th annual ceremony of the Golden Globes, a celebration of the world of TV and film, aired last night from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California; the awards were selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Here is a selection of images from the night's red carpet.

Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Billy Porter arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 10 January 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
US actor Angela Bassett poses with the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 10 January 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
US actor Jennifer Coolidge poses with the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 10 January 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Bailey Bass attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Josh Richards attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Chloe Flower attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
(L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis and Barry Keoghan attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Monica Barbaro attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Quinta Brunson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jennifer Coolidge attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Natasha Lyonne attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jenna Ortega attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Emma D’Arcy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
(L-R) Julia Garner and Mark Foster attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Donald Glover attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Hilary Swank attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Michelle Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Nicole Byer attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Lily James attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Letitia Wright attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Austin Butler attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Stephanie Hsu attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Salma Hayek Pinault attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
(L-R) Naomi Scott and Adam Scott attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Elisabeth Holm attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Lucia Aniello attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
(L-R) Tyler James Williams and Eddie Murphy attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jeremy Pope attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Quinta Brunson poses with the award for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for “Abbott Elementary” in the press room at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Coolidge poses with the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for “The White Lotus” in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
(L-R) Tony Kushner, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, Gabriel LaBelle, Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Kristie Macosko Krieger, winners of Best Picture – Drama for “The Fabelmans”, pose in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) DM/ ML
