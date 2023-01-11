Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Germany’s Scholz Backs Joint EU Funding to Counter US Aid

Germany’s Scholz Backs Joint EU Funding to Counter US Aid
Olaf Scholz Photographer: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
11 Jan 2023
0

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Social Democrats will call for the European Union to create new joint financing instruments to help member states compete against increased US subsidies for green technology.

Scholz’s Social Democrats want to see a reform of the EU’s existing state-aid rules and more funds to match the US green-aid push, according to a draft paper on European industrial strategy seen by Bloomberg.

A person with knowledge of his thinking said the chancellor supports the proposals set out by his party and wants EU leaders to endorse additional financing tools so that member states with tighter budgets won’t be left behind in the green-subsidy race.

Italian bonds extended gains after the report, narrowing the yield spread over 10-year German bonds to the lowest level since April at 181 basis points. The euro also moved higher, rallying 0.4% to as much as $1.0776.

The move comes amid growing skepticism in Brussels and other European capitals that President Joe Biden’s administration will make any meaningful changes to its $370 billion green-investment plan. The bloc says the law unfairly discriminates against European companies and threatens to lure green industries across the Atlantic.

“We need a European industrial investment initiative with a special focus on future technologies, the expansion of renewable energies and the promotion of industrial innovation,” the party says in the document, which was finalized Monday and is due to be published this week.

To this end, the EU should reallocate unused funds from the post-pandemic recovery fund and beef up its energy investment program in particular. In addition, the SPD wants member states to use the upcoming review of the EU budget to prioritize investment projects for the green transformation.

“Additional joint financing instruments should also be examined constructively,” the draft strategy paper says — without specifying whether that would also involve joint EU borrowing, a contentious issue for many Germans, who worry that they will be on the hook for the uncontrolled spending of other countries.

Read more…

Scholz was finance minister under his predecessor, Angela Merkel, in 2020 when leaders sealed a historic agreement to issue joint debt to finance loans and grants for the recovery fund. The SPD hinted that this time jointly backed loans issued by the European Investment Bank could be an option for member states with tight national budgets.

“We want to strengthen the role of the European Investment Bank,” the strategy paper says. “The EIB must be comprehensively strengthened in terms of its organization and also be equipped with additional instruments.”

Discussions on the subject among EU leaders are at a very early stage and it will be difficult to forge a consensus given the resistance in some member states with a tradition of fiscal prudence, the person close to Scholz said. Any agreement will probably take several months but Scholz nevertheless believes that there must be European financing in addition to ramping up national subsidies, the person added.

According to the SPD strategy paper, the suggested steps should create a strong, common framework for European support that will demonstrate solidarity to those member states that do not have sufficient funding opportunities of their own.

The SPD wants the EU to expand its subsidy program for important European technology projects. Existing projects in the areas of battery-cell production and green hydrogen should be deepened and given more funding while new ones in other areas should be ramped up much faster and with less bureaucracy, the paper says.

EU leaders will meet in Brussels next month to discuss its response to the US law, with some proposing a so-called Buy European Act to help bolster domestic companies. The bloc has said it may file a complaint against the US at the World Trade Organization, a prospect that could undermine transatlantic unity in the midst of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Nonetheless, Scholz and the SPD want the EU to deepen its trade relations with the US as its most important trading partner and use talks at the EU-US trade and technology council to lower or even abolish tariffs. “A first step could be the resumption of negotiations for a European-American industrial tariff agreement,” the paper says.

In addition, the EU should sound out whether the US is willing to start new negotiations for a broader agreement for a common free-trade area.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
South Africa

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
Ramaphosa’s incoming Cabinet reshuffle — a pack of wild cards with no clear path to adequacy or delivery
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s incoming Cabinet reshuffle — a pack of wild cards with no clear path to adequacy or delivery
Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Maverick News

Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
More late changes to gas explosion and noise studies as Karpowership enters final lap
Our Burning Planet

More late changes to gas explosion and noise studies as Karpowership enters final lap

TOP READS IN SECTION

After the Bell: Botswana transparently displays what SA’s DMRE may reluctantly provide
South Africa

After the Bell: Botswana transparently displays what SA’s DMRE may reluctantly provide
Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Maverick News

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Markus Jooste fined R15m, banned from directorships at listed companies for 20 years
Business Maverick

Markus Jooste fined R15m, banned from directorships at listed companies for 20 years
Oil and gas exploration company Searcher Geodata given thumbs-up for West Coast seismic survey
South Africa

Oil and gas exploration company Searcher Geodata given thumbs-up for West Coast seismic survey
Bolsonaro hospitalised in US after Brasilia riots
World

Bolsonaro hospitalised in US after Brasilia riots

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.