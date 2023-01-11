Advisers for the failed crypto exchange have been sorting through the wreckage left behind by its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, since the company collapsed into bankruptcy in November. FTX’s books and records ranged from messy to non-existent prior to its implosion, its new chief executive officer has said.

FTX advisers have identified more than 9 million customer accounts, Dietderich said. The company doesn’t yet know how much money creditors will get back, or what percentage of their debts will be repaid, he said.

The bankruptcy is FTX Trading Ltd., 22-11068, US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.