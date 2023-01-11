Our Burning Planet

HAZARDOUS SANDS

Beachgoers warned after medical waste washes up on Wild Coast shores

Beachgoers warned after medical waste washes up on Wild Coast shores
Medical waste including needles and blood samples were found dumped on Mdumbi Beach in the Eastern Cape, on 8 January 2022. (Photos: Supplied)
By Tembile Sgqolana
11 Jan 2023
0

Hazardous medical waste has washed up on Mngcibe and Mdumbi beaches, leading to a warning to beachgoers while authorities remove the waste and track its source.

Members of the Mdumbi Surf Lifesaving Club in Nyandeni Local Municipality along the Wild Coast in Eastern Cape were shocked after finding bags of medical waste that had washed up on Mdumbi and Mngcibe beaches on Sunday.

Resident Warren Hudson said: “An assortment of hazardous medical waste  washed up on the beach on Sunday, including a bag containing what seems to be a number of medical items. These include used gloves, blood and urine samples, syringes, needles, bandages, testing equipment and lots more. The testing vials include patients’ names and dates from as recent[ly] as 24 November 2022.

medical waste beach

Medical waste including gloves, blood and urine samples, syringes, needles, bandages and testing equipment was found dumped on Mdumbi Beach in the Eastern Cape, on 8 January 2022. (Photos: Supplied)

“We suspect that this waste comes from St Elizabeth Hospital laboratory in Lusikisiki, which is far from here. We have no idea how it got to Mdumbi.”

He said the illegal dumping of hazardous waste posed a danger to the environment and to the health of humans who might become exposed to infection and toxins.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“Medical waste that is not properly managed, especially excreta, urine, blood and other liquid and solid waste from hospitals or clinics that are dumped into communities, rivers and oceans, is a serious health hazard and a threat to people, possibly leading to the spread of infectious diseases,” said Hudson.

He said the World Health Organization estimated that about 15% of waste from healthcare activities is dangerous to humans and the environment.

“This danger is very diverse. It is a bacterial threat, a chemical one, a radioactive one and an ecological one.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Beaches at risk: Report reveals alarming pollution along Cape Town’s coast 

Another resident, Lu Hemsley, said a lot of medical waste had washed up at Mngcibe Beach.

“I don’t want the kids at the beach as they will be playing with the stuff… picking it up. I did let the ward councillor know about this on Sunday, the first time we found this.”

Hemsley confirmed that some of the medical waste had been removed on Wednesday.

Nyandeni Local Municipality said the matter had been brought to their attention through their social media page and they had escalated it to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

“We will continue to liaise with them to ensure that this matter is attended to as soon as possible,” said the municipality.

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Yonela Dekeda said the matter was being urgently dealt with.

“The medical waste has been removed. The department is currently investigating where the medical waste may have come from,” she said. DM/OBP

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
South Africa

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Maverick News

Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Maverick News

No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Ramaphosa’s incoming Cabinet reshuffle — a pack of wild cards with no clear path to adequacy or delivery
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s incoming Cabinet reshuffle — a pack of wild cards with no clear path to adequacy or delivery

TOP READS IN SECTION

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
South Africa

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
Measles outbreaks confirmed in five provinces, with test positivity rate skyrocketing
South Africa

Measles outbreaks confirmed in five provinces, with test positivity rate skyrocketing
Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Maverick News

Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Zuma ‘desperately’ trying to link private prosecution cases for ‘ulterior purpose’ — Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Zuma ‘desperately’ trying to link private prosecution cases for ‘ulterior purpose’ — Ramaphosa
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.