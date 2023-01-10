Former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro looks on after a press conference two days after being defeated by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the presidential runoff on 1 November 2022. Bolsonaro did not acknowledge his defeat. (Photo: Andressa Anholete / Getty Images)

The conservative leader, who travelled to the US on 30 December to skip the inauguration of his successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is being treated at the AdventHealth Celebration, a hospital near Orlando, O Globo newspaper reported earlier, without revealing how it obtained the information.

The former aide, who requested anonymity to discuss Bolsonaro’s health, said he was being treated for possible intestinal obstruction. The former president has undergone several surgeries after being stabbed in the abdomen while campaigning in 2018.

Emails and calls to the US hospital went unanswered.

While Lula has alleged that Bolsonaro had been encouraging the riots in Brasilia, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday the Biden administration hadn’t received any requests from Brazil to extradite the former president.

Bolsonaro published on social media on Sunday, speaking out against the depredation of public buildings carried out by his supporters in Brasilia, and again on Monday, touting his government’s achievements.

