BRAZIL UNREST
Bolsonaro hospitalised in US after Brasilia riots, O Globo says
(Bloomberg) — Brazil’s ex-President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to a US hospital with abdominal pain a day after his supporters stormed Brasilia demanding military intervention against his loss in the October election, according to a former aide.
The conservative leader, who travelled to the US on 30 December to skip the inauguration of his successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is being treated at the AdventHealth Celebration, a hospital near Orlando, O Globo newspaper reported earlier, without revealing how it obtained the information.
The former aide, who requested anonymity to discuss Bolsonaro’s health, said he was being treated for possible intestinal obstruction. The former president has undergone several surgeries after being stabbed in the abdomen while campaigning in 2018.
Emails and calls to the US hospital went unanswered.
While Lula has alleged that Bolsonaro had been encouraging the riots in Brasilia, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday the Biden administration hadn’t received any requests from Brazil to extradite the former president.
Bolsonaro published on social media on Sunday, speaking out against the depredation of public buildings carried out by his supporters in Brasilia, and again on Monday, touting his government’s achievements.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet