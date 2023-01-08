South Africa

COOLING COSTS

World food prices averaged a record high in 2022, but have fallen back to their end-of-2021 levels — FAO

World food prices averaged a record high in 2022, but have fallen back to their end-of-2021 levels — FAO
(Image: iStock)
By Ed Stoddard
08 Jan 2023
0

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Agency says its Food Price Index hit its highest levels in 2022, with food inflation driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, among other factors. Prices are still high but, after a massive spike, eased slightly.

The Food Price Index (FPI) of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Agency (FAO)  declined for nine consecutive months in 2022, ending the year with a 2.6-point drop in December to 132.4 points. Yet prices soared so rapidly in the first three months of the year, mainly because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, that the average for 2022 was a record high of 143.7 points, 18 points higher than the 2021 average of 125.7. 

The good news is that global food prices ended 2022 roughly where they finished 2021. The FPI in December 2021 was 133.7. The bad news is that they remain elevated by historic standards, contributing to an unfolding hunger crisis in Africa and elsewhere at a time of high global inflation.

Still, the trend is obviously welcome. The decline of global food prices from the peaks scaled in March last year mirrors the fall in oil prices over the same period. 

Both have been key drivers of the global inflationary pressures that have triggered a relentless tightening of monetary policy by central banks worldwide, including South Africa’s. And cooling fuel prices can also bring food prices down further as they are a key cost in the agri-industry pipeline.

In South Africa, fuel prices have also been in retreat, not least because global price moves translate into monthly changes at the pump, depending on the rand’s performance against the dollar. South Africa’s petrol price at the pump fell on 4 January by more than R2 a litre, and almost R2.70 for diesel, a reflection of faltering global prices and mild rand gains in December. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

But food prices maintained their rise in 2022, partly because of lag effects, partly because of domestic factors such as the cost pressures on local producers.

Food inflation in the year to November accelerated to 12.8% from 12.3% from the previous month, raising the burden on poor and working-class households in an economy with an unemployment rate that is well over 40% based on its widest definition.

This remains a potential source of social unrest in a country that has plenty of embers to fan such flames. The December read will be published by Statistics South Africa with the Consumer Price Index data on 18 January and will be a number to watch. 

At least global food prices are moving in the right direction against a backdrop of global economic hardship and rising hunger. Hopefully, South African food prices will also moderate soon.

The current La Niña-inspired rains generally bode well for the maize and other summer grain crops, but too much rain can also stunt the production of grain. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Maverick News

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Maverick News

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
ANC constitutional changes not passed after ‘tired’ delegates abandon all-night meeting
Maverick News

ANC constitutional changes not passed after ‘tired’ delegates abandon all-night meeting
Ramaphosa proclaims plans are afoot to snuff out rolling blackouts and corruption
Maverick News

Ramaphosa proclaims plans are afoot to snuff out rolling blackouts and corruption
‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
South Africa

‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections

TOP READS IN SECTION

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Maverick News

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Maverick News

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Why are we seeing an increase in aggressive behaviour by seals?
Maverick News

Why are we seeing an increase in aggressive behaviour by seals?
Eskom operator hauled to court after probe into theft of diesel worth R500,000
Maverick News

Eskom operator hauled to court after probe into theft of diesel worth R500,000
Duma says KZN willing to help in ANC mediation efforts to resolve Ramaphosa-Zuma conflict
Maverick News

Duma says KZN willing to help in ANC mediation efforts to resolve Ramaphosa-Zuma conflict

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options