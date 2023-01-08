Defend Truth

Newsflash

Bolsonaro supporters invade Brazil’s Congress and Supreme Court

Bolsonaro supporters invade Brazil’s Congress and Supreme Court
Bolsonaro supporters storm the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, on 8 January 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Andre Borges)
By Reuters
08 Jan 2023
0

Several thousand protesters broke into the buildings and were seen on television smashing furniture inside the Supreme Court and the Congress.

Supporters of Brazil’s former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded the Supreme Court, the Congress building and surrounded the presidential palace in Brasilia, according to television images. 

In an echo of the 6 January 2021 invasion of the US Capitol by supporters of former US president Donald Trump, several thousand protesters broke into the buildings and were seen on television smashing furniture inside the Supreme Court and the Congress. Local media estimated about 3,000 people were involved.

Many of the protesters dispute the result of the 30 October election in which leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat Bolsonaro. The former president repeatedly questioned, without evidence, the credibility of the country’s electronic voting system, and many of his hardcore supporters believe him.

Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida 48 hours before the end of his mandate.

Lula was in São Paulo for the weekend and on a trip to the interior of the state.

Lula’s Workers Party asked the office of the top public prosecutor to order public security forces to act in containing the demonstrators. DM

Reporting by Peter Siqueira, Adriano Machado and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Maverick News

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Maverick News

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
ANC constitutional changes not passed after ‘tired’ delegates abandon all-night meeting
Maverick News

ANC constitutional changes not passed after ‘tired’ delegates abandon all-night meeting
Ramaphosa proclaims plans are afoot to snuff out rolling blackouts and corruption
Maverick News

Ramaphosa proclaims plans are afoot to snuff out rolling blackouts and corruption
Why are we seeing an increase in aggressive behaviour by seals?
Maverick News

Why are we seeing an increase in aggressive behaviour by seals?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Maverick News

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Maverick News

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Why are we seeing an increase in aggressive behaviour by seals?
Maverick News

Why are we seeing an increase in aggressive behaviour by seals?
Eskom operator hauled to court after probe into theft of diesel worth R500,000
Maverick News

Eskom operator hauled to court after probe into theft of diesel worth R500,000
Duma says KZN willing to help in ANC mediation efforts to resolve Ramaphosa-Zuma conflict
Maverick News

Duma says KZN willing to help in ANC mediation efforts to resolve Ramaphosa-Zuma conflict

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Want to make South Africa better in 2023?

How about making your New Year's resolution to support our journalism? It has genuine impact for the country, benefits for you, and you can quit anytime (unlike that gym membership you just signed up for).

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo