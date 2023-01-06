Business Maverick

World

Big solar panel manufacturers boost production as costs fall

Big solar panel manufacturers boost production as costs fall
Technicians from Yingli Solar work in the final preparations of solar cells used for solar panels at the company's headquarters on 4 December 2014 in Baoding, Hebei Province. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
06 Jan 2023
0

Several big solar-panel makers are ramping up production in a boon to clean energy. A key reason: the collapse of material costs that had been elevated for more than a year.

Three leading Chinese module manufacturers are bumping up January output forecasts, according to Shanghai Metals Market, which didn’t identify its sources. Promising near-term demand is another factor driving the output boost.

JA Solar Technology has a more positive expectation for the solar market this quarter than previously, the company said in a WeChat message, though didn’t specify if it would raise production. Major competitors Longi Green Energy Technology and Jinko Solar, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The China Photovoltaic Industry Association declined to comment. 

The world is racing to fight climate change, but accessing solar panels has been a challenge in some markets including the US. A surge of cheap panels would help countries reduce their dependence on fossil fuels and potentially lower power prices.

Solar demand has been growing for several years, but manufacturers were hamstrung in 2021 and 2022 by a rare stretch of increasing material costs for polysilicon — a key material for most panels. 

But those problems are rapidly fading. Several new polysilicon factories came online at the end of last year, and costs for the material have dropped by more than a third since mid-November, according to BloombergNEF. And the prices of wafers — the ultra-thin polysilicon squares that are pieced together to make panels — have fallen even more sharply. 

Wafer costs fell as much as 21% this week, with some manufacturers cutting activity to as low as 55% as their profitability is at risk, the China Silicon Industry Association said in a statement on Thursday. Polysilicon prices plunged to as low as 145 yuan (R363) a kilogram this week, from last year’s high of 306 yuan, the association said in a separate statement on Wednesday. BM/DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Eskom operator hauled to court after probe into theft of diesel worth R500,000
Maverick News

Eskom operator hauled to court after probe into theft of diesel worth R500,000
ANC resumes conference blasting 'right wing', promising advancement of transformation without any apology
Maverick News

ANC resumes conference blasting 'right wing', promising advancement of transformation without any apology
KZN ANC licks wounds during reconvened conference in Mangaung after Nasrec defeat
Maverick News

KZN ANC licks wounds during reconvened conference in Mangaung after Nasrec defeat
Why are we seeing an increase in aggressive behaviour by seals?
Maverick News

Why are we seeing an increase in aggressive behaviour by seals?
A country ‘ungovernable’ — how Eskom plans to tackle the scourge of sabotage, fraud and corruption in 2023
Maverick News

A country ‘ungovernable’ — how Eskom plans to tackle the scourge of sabotage, fraud and corruption in 2023

TOP READS IN SECTION

Naspers and Prosus pocket R122bn from Tencent share disposal
South Africa

Naspers and Prosus pocket R122bn from Tencent share disposal
Ukraine predicts attacks ‘deeper’ inside Russia; Putin alone can end conflict — Germany
Ukraine Crisis

Ukraine predicts attacks ‘deeper’ inside Russia; Putin alone can end conflict — Germany
Saying sorry about slavery — is that sufficient?
Maverick News

Saying sorry about slavery — is that sufficient?
Biden's move on presidential primaries to empower African American voices bends the moral universe, just a little bit
Maverick News

Biden's move on presidential primaries to empower African American voices bends the moral universe, just a little bit
Kyiv sceptical of Putin’s brief ceasefire offer as Erdoğan renews Ukraine peace push
Ukraine Crisis

Kyiv sceptical of Putin’s brief ceasefire offer as Erdoğan renews Ukraine peace push

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options