Business Maverick

World

Glencore under new climate action pressure over coal cash cow

Glencore under new climate action pressure over coal cash cow
The Glencore company sign sits in the foreground against the backdrop of the Glencore Plc headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, on Wednesday, 30 September 2015. (Photo: Alessandro Della Bella/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
05 Jan 2023
0

Glencore Plc is facing new investor questions over the climate impact of its top performing coal mining unit, ratcheting up pressure on the world’s biggest shipper of the dirtiest fossil fuel.

Shareholders with more than $2-trillion of assets under management will vote at a May annual meeting on a resolution urging the company to explain how its thermal coal business aligns with efforts to limit the increase in global temperatures to 1.5ºC. HSBC Asset Management and Legal and General Investment Management are among signatories to the document.

The move comes as concerns about climate change clash with the extreme profitability of coal, a result of the global energy crunch caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the first half of 2022, Glencore posted a record core profit of $18.9-billion – including $9.5-billion from the unit that produces coal – largely thanks to soaring prices of the fuel.

Glencore previously promised to cap coal production at 2019 levels and reach net zero emissions by 2050, and last month announced it would not develop one of the largest planned mines of the fuel in Australia. Some investors remain concerned about the company’s plans, and almost a quarter of shareholders voted against its climate report in October. 

In response to questions, Glencore said it will publish its next Climate Progress Report in March, which will provide an update on the progress of its 2020 climate strategy.

Energy giants have for years been pilloried for not doing more to limit climate-damaging emissions, and activist investors recently have made significant inroads capped off by a small climate-focused fund orchestrating the takeover of a portion of Exxon Mobil Corp’s board in 2021.

The resolution regarding Glencore was co-filed by NGOs ShareAction and the Australasian Centre of Corporate Responsibility. It will need to answer the question in a detailed report if the resolution finds 75% backing. Should a 20% threshold be reached, the company will be required to respond but not on the terms dictated by the resolution.

A “higher degree of transparency is necessary in order to clarify how the company’s exposure to thermal coal is aligned with the 1.5ºC pathway and corresponds to its net zero commitment,” said Dror Elkayam, an ESG analyst and investment steward at Legal & General.

In 2021, Glencore traded 67.7 million tons of thermal coal through its marketing business, and mined 103.3 million tons of coal through its industrial business. Most of that was thermal coal used in electricity generation.  BM/DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

A country ‘ungovernable’ — how Eskom plans to tackle the scourge of sabotage, fraud and corruption in 2023
Maverick News

A country ‘ungovernable’ — how Eskom plans to tackle the scourge of sabotage, fraud and corruption in 2023
R350,000 for round of golf with Ramaphosa — ‘We don’t have money, we raise money,’ says ANC’s Mbalula
Maverick News

R350,000 for round of golf with Ramaphosa — ‘We don’t have money, we raise money,’ says ANC’s Mbalula
Prediction for the police in 2023 is laden with storms and scandals
DM168

Prediction for the police in 2023 is laden with storms and scandals
Education storm bodes ill for South African schoolchildren
DM168

Education storm bodes ill for South African schoolchildren
Seal attack at Clifton beach could be linked to toxic algae bloom
Maverick News

Seal attack at Clifton beach could be linked to toxic algae bloom

TOP READS IN SECTION

Saying sorry about slavery — is that sufficient?
Maverick News

Saying sorry about slavery — is that sufficient?
Nato allies seek deal to boost defence spending; Ukraine continues to down drones
Ukraine Crisis

Nato allies seek deal to boost defence spending; Ukraine continues to down drones
Ukraine predicts attacks ‘deeper’ inside Russia; Putin alone can end conflict — Germany
Ukraine Crisis

Ukraine predicts attacks ‘deeper’ inside Russia; Putin alone can end conflict — Germany
Naspers and Prosus pocket R122bn from Tencent share disposal
South Africa

Naspers and Prosus pocket R122bn from Tencent share disposal
Biden's move on presidential primaries to empower African American voices bends the moral universe, just a little bit
Maverick News

Biden's move on presidential primaries to empower African American voices bends the moral universe, just a little bit

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options