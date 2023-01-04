Business Maverick

International Finance

Hong Kong shares extend rally, yen climbs further: markets wrap

Hong Kong shares extend rally, yen climbs further: markets wrap
Skyscrapers including 20 Fenchurch Street, also known as the 'Walkie-Talkie', left, the Leadenhall building, also known as the 'Cheesegrater', center left, 30 St Mary Axe, also known as 'the Gherkin, and the Heron Tower stand on the horizon as a pedestrian walks across a footbridge in the Canary Wharf business, finance and shopping district at dusk in London, U.K., on Tuesday, 8 July 2014. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
04 Jan 2023
0

Hong Kong shares led gains across Asian equity markets on Wednesday and US and European stock futures rose in a sign of growing risk appetite. The dollar retreated against major currencies and the yen strengthened.

The Hang Seng index traded as much as 2% higher to levels not seen since July, helped by a jump of more than 6% for Alibaba Group Holding shares following news that Ant Group, in which the e-commerce giant holds a stake, won approval to raise $1.5-billion for its consumer unit.

Shares in mainland China edged higher and equity benchmarks in Australia and South Korea rose. European equity futures gained alongside contracts for the S&P 500 after the US index fell in Tuesday trade. Japanese equities ran against the grain to fall about 1%.

The yen inched higher following efforts by the Bank of Japan to depress yields on government debt. The dollar fell against all G10 currencies, led by the Australian dollar, in a further signal of investor support for the Chinese economy.

The Australian 10-year yield fell as much as 11 basis points and the 10-year Treasury yield steadied after its biggest decline in more than a month. The price of oil traded in and out of negative territory after the biggest fall in more than a month in the prior session.

Recession concerns lingered, with former New York Federal Reserve president William Dudley saying that an imminent slowdown won’t be severe while investors continue to mull the impact the central bank’s tightening will have on the economy. They’ll be paying attention to the jobs report this week, as softening in the labour market remains the Fed’s focus. 

“What worries the markets going into the year is how deep the recession is likely to be,” Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, said on Bloomberg Television. “I think very few people believe we will miss a recession altogether, especially when we have such an inverted yield curve and now are expected to fall into an earnings recession.”

Investors were also focused on China with fledgling signs Covid infections may have peaked in some of its biggest cities. Anecdotal evidence showed the country remained in the grip of the pandemic with crematoriums overwhelmed in large cities such as Shanghai.

The prospect of a rapid reopening of China’s economy after the dismantling of Covid-Zero policies may fail to materialise, according to Chris Senyek, chief investment strategist for Wolfe Research.

“In our view, there’s still a massive amount of uncertainty there, and whenever growth does begin to re-accelerate, inflation headwinds are more likely than not to offset global growth tailwinds,” he said in a note. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options