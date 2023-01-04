Sponsored Content

By Evita in Excelsior
04 Jan 2023
South Africa’s best-known white woman receives the honour and tribute she deserves with Evita in Excelsior which starts Tuesday 10 January at 20:00 on kykNET (DStv Channel 144).

Evita in Excelsior is a dramedy in four episodes shot in a documentary style. It includes the story monologues Evita Bezuidenhout is famous for, and excerpts from iconic interviews that speak to her remarkable legacy and important contribution to South Africa.

The cast of Evita in Excelsior includes Pieter-Dirk Uys as Evita Bezuidenhout, Lizz Meiring as Bokkie Bam, Vinette Ebrahim as Ella, Royston Stoffels as Cecil, as well as Brümilda van Rensburg, Hannes van Wyk, Martin Kluge, Veronique Jepthas, René Cloete, Ayden October, Brent Vermeulen and Tevin Musara.

Special guests in the series include General Secretary of the UDF and FEDSAW, Cheryl Carolus; Springbok legend Kobus Wiese; widow of ex-president FW de Klerk, Elita de Klerk; and the first South African chef to be awarded a Michelin star, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen.

Evita in Excelsior is produced by Brainwave Productions.

The series director is Tinarie van Wyk-Loots. DM

