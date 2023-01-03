Tesla falsely promoted and exaggerated the driving range and charging speed of its electric cars as well as the estimated savings on fuel costs by using its vehicles, according to a statement from South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission on Tuesday. The Elon Musk-led company changed that advertisement on its Korean-language website last February when the watchdog initiated an investigation.

Tesla Ad Changed in South Korea After Regulator Investigates

The regulator will levy an additional penalty of 1 million won on Tesla for violations of the electronic commerce act, saying the firm didn’t provide enough information to consumers on its cancellation policy. The commission will send a notice to Tesla to correct the activities, according to the statement.

As of end-September, Tesla had sold 45,812 battery-powered vehicles in South Korea since opening a local office in 2015, according to the transport ministry. The sales volume made it the third-biggest green car brand with a local market share of 13%, just behind domestic car makers Hyundai Motor Co. and its unit Kia. BM/DM