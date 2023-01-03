Business Maverick

Rolex gets more expensive in UK and US with latest price hikes

Visitors look at a window display of the Rolex SA store inside Battersea Power Station after it opened to the public in London, UK, on Friday, 14 October 2022. London's famous Battersea Power Station opened its doors for the first time in almost 40 years, taking on a new lease of life following a glitzy but sometimes controversial renovation.
By Bloomberg
03 Jan 2023
Rolex SA raised prices in the US and UK by an average of about 2.5%, the latest increases for the top Swiss watch brand, according to analysts at Barclays.

The price of the most popular Rolex models rose between 1% and slightly more than 3% in both the UK and the US in the start of this year, according to Barclays, which tracks data in both markets. Rolex prices climbed by an average of about 2.6% in the UK and 2.2% in the US, the analysts said.  

Rolex often boosts prices once a year, typically in January, but moved to raise the cost of models including the Submariner and Daytona for a second time in the UK and Europe in September and November in response to currency fluctuations and the strong dollar. 

The latest increase shows the Swiss watchmaking giant believes it can lift prices to protect its margins amid rising inflation without hurting demand. Barclays said the price hike will benefit retailers including Watches of Switzerland Group, the biggest Rolex dealer in the UK, which gets about half its revenue from the brand.   

A spokesperson for Rolex in Geneva didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.  

“Investors are well-accustomed to price rises being a key feature of this attractive industry, but it is encouraging to see this continue given that we believe it will have no discernible impact on volumes,” Barclays analysts Richard Taylor and Pallav Mittal said in a note to clients. 

Rolex raised prices in most markets by about 3.5% last January. It applied another 5% lift in the UK and a similar amount in Europe in November. BM/DM

