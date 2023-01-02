Lessons from aloes. A rocky bank of ground covers, succulents, shrubs and young trees, all with similar water and temperature requirements, makes a brilliant display. (Photo by Gallo Images/Femina/Elsa Young)

It is no secret that nature has a positive effect on mental health, such as transforming stress into a more relaxed and positive mental state, as a 2016 World Health Organiszation report noted. And yet, there is a “separation sickness” in modern society where people have become disconnected from nature and, therefore, themselves, according to Anthea Myburgh, an animal communicator and constellation therapy facilitator at Ubuntu Healing. “I think we can all agree that we always feel a lot better after a walk in the park or in wild nature,” she adds.

Instead of leaving the house to experience nature, why not bring nature to your living space by brightening up the garden this summer?

“Annual flowering plants are a great addition to the garden this time of the year. They provide instant colour and will continue to give a show during the festive season,” says Helia Smit, horticulturist at the Cape Garden Centre.

The most popular plants during summertime are hydrangeas, Scaevolas, calibrachoas, and alternantheras (more commonly referred to as the ‘Purple prince’), she explains. Smit adds that poinsettias, marigolds and petunias are a firm favourite during Christmas and that “Bonsais make an excellent green gift for someone special”.

Fragrant flowering plants such as the climbing star jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides) and the indigenous starry wild jasmine (Jasminum multipartitum) are easy to grow and also quite popular this time of year, Smit says. “These are often planted at the entrance of homes or on the patio — it’s welcoming and add something special to festive season entertaining at home,” she adds. These sweet flowers are also excellent to implement with gazebo garden structures.

But first, go for indigenous plants

The Plumbago auriculata is a firm favourite in a water-wise garden and is available in blue or white flowers. It is most popular as a shrub or a hedge, but can even be planted in pots, says Smit.

To attract birdlife, Smit suggests planting the Cape honeysuckle (Tecoma capensis) as this is an excellent pitstop for hungry sunbirds. These flowers are available in various cheerful colours: red, orange, yellow and salmon. Pelargoniums also add a variety of colour to the garden and are excellent in pots, hanging baskets and window boxes.

The agapanthus come in many different varieties today, with the “Agapanthus ‘Amethyst’, ‘Poppin purple’, and the ‘Blue ice’ being some of the favourites this season,” says Smit.

Water wisely

“Early morning is the best time to water the garden, as it allows plants sufficient water to get through the heat of the day. When water is applied in the middle of the day, much is lost through evaporation,” Smit explains.

It is important to water plants thoroughly in dry conditions, or not at all, she says. If only the top centimetres of soil are dampened, plants will develop a shallow root structure that will make them more vulnerable to drying out in the sun, Smit explains.

The amount of water applied also depends on the type of soil. Quick-draining, sandy soil needs more water than clay, which is excellent in retaining moisture.

The water-holding capacity of soil can be improved by incorporating “compost, mulching, and water retaining crystals”, says Smit. She explains that a thick layer of organic mulch, approximately 10 cm, will retain soil moisture whilst also providing nutrients to the soil and plants.

Bare soil around plants and trees should be covered with mulch while the soil is still moist after heavy rain or watering, Smit advises.

“Hot dry areas are often considered difficult to plant, and yet there are many beautiful indigenous South African plants that have evolved to grow in these conditions,” says Smit. “In fact, it is possible to plant a successful dry garden which is never watered except by whatever rain falls upon it.”

When planning a water-wise indigenous garden, set out by establishing which plants occur naturally within the rainfall area, she suggests. These plants will need minimal watering once established and are already perfectly adapted to the local climate, Smit adds.

Read in Daily Maverick: “The healing powers of a uniquely indigenous South African garden”

There are a wide variety of options to choose from. Succulents are well adapted to deal with a lack of water and are exciting garden plants that come in “dramatic and often bizarre shapes and textures”, notes Smit. Colourful vygies are especially eye-catching, while yuccas, agaves, aloes or Portulacarias cast sculptural silhouettes against solid walls or the sky, she adds. Rocky places can be decorated with Crassulas, echeverias, Euphorbias, kalanchoes and sedums.

Tips on how to care for your plants

Hydrangeas

Avoid planting hydrangeas in full sun. A semi-shade or area with morning sun and afternoon shade is ideal, according to Smit.

“Adequate watering is required when we experience hot summer days. Do not water hydrangeas from the top — water laying on the leaves for too long (especially during the night) might cause fungal problems,” she explains.

The colour of hydrangeas can also be adjusted to achieve a desired shade of pink or blue flowers. “Sprinkle blue hydrangea plant food (like Wonder Shake ‘n Grow) lightly onto the soil around the plants and then irrigate. To change blue flowers to pink, sprinkle pink hydrangea plant food,” Smit advises.

These different fertilisers influence the pH level in the soil, which in turn affects the colouring of hydrangeas. “When the soil pH is acid (4.5 – 5.5), the colour can be expected to be blue because of the availability of aluminium,” according to a 2010 study on hydrangea production. “A soil pH of 6.0 to 7.0 results in a pink flower colour. At pHs from 5.5 to 6.5, flowers may be pink, blue, or lavender, or a mixture of pink and blue flowers may be present on the same plant.”

Scaevolas and calibrachoa

The Scaevola is a sun-loving and heat-tolerant plant that should not be underestimated — it gives its best performance in the summer heat, says Smit. “Plant your Scaevola in pots, hanging baskets and window boxes where its trailing form can flow over the container’s edge,” she advises.

Calibrachoa flowers also like a sunny spot in the garden and should not be planted in shade. Water regularly, especially during hot summer days, but take care to not overwater, she says, adding: “Calibrachoa flowers bring so much joy to the garden! Best planted in containers and hanging baskets, but also often planted in garden beds — especially along the border of a walkway or the edge of a bed”.

Alternanthera or ‘Purple prince’

Purple princes like to reign in shady areas and prefer morning sun and afternoon shade. They are also content in sun-filtered spots underneath trees, says Smit. “[Purple princes] provide stunning colour contrast when combined with other shade-loving plants… Don’t forget to give your alternanthera a good trim once the growing season is finished to encourage a good compact form again.”

No garden? Create an inside green space

Those of us who are limited with space, especially when living in urban areas, or simply don’t have the possibility to cultivate a big garden, can still lively up their living space this summer.

Smit says that “where there’s a will, there’s a way” and advocates for pots or hanging pots, staggered shelves, ornamental “ladders” and vertical gardens. “Pots are a great way to add interest and colour to a balcony or tiny garden. Fill these with a mix of flowering plants for the best result,” she says. DM/ML