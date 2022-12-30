Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium following the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on 20 November 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images)

After winning his first Formula One world championship title in controversial circumstances last year, Max Verstappen (25) silenced his critics by dominating the 2022 F1 season.

After two mechanical failures in the first three races, sandwiched in between a victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen found himself in sixth place in the drivers’ championship, 46 points behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

But from then on he was in a league of his own. The Red Bull star went on to win the next three races in succession, taking the lead in the championship for the first time after the Spanish Grand Prix.

After a third-place finish in Monaco, Verstappen added further victories in Azerbaijan and Canada. And although there was a brief glimmer of hope for Ferrari fans after Verstappen finished behind Leclerc in Britain and Austria, it was short-lived.

The Dutchman won the next two races in Hungary and France, and the next race at the Belgian Grand Prix stands out as a highlight.

Starting the race from 14th on the grid after taking an engine penalty, Verstappen was simply in a class of his own, picking off all his rivals to claim victory by a mammoth 17.8s.

And there would be no slowing down.

Further wins in the Netherlands and Italy would make it five in a row for “Super Max”. And although he finished down the order on the slippery streets of Singapore, there would be no delaying the inevitable.

At the Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen produced one of the best drives of the season to cruise to victory, a dominant 27s clear of the rest of the field.

And after teammate Sergio Perez inherited second place owing to a late mistake from Leclerc, it was enough to seal a second world championship title, with four races still remaining.

Verstappen ended the season with further victories in the US, Mexico and the season-ender in Abu Dhabi, taking his tally for the year to 15 race victories and 454 points, both of which are records. DM168

How we chose the People of the Year winners

Choosing the annual winners is a labour of love because that's what it takes to get a bunch of DM editors to decide whether they agree or disagree with the choices of 13,000 readers.

