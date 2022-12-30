DM168

Focused Stormers secure inaugural United Rugby Championship title against all odds

Manie Libbok of the Stormers celebrates after converting the try to win the match during the United Rugby Championship semifinal between DHL Stormers and Ulster at DHL Stadium on 11 June 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)
By Craig Ray
30 Dec 2022
A little more than nine months after the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) was placed under administration, the Stormers produced one of the most remarkable victories in rugby history by claiming the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) title.

The cross-hemisphere continental title, with 16 teams from South Africa, Scotland, Ireland, Italy and Wales, had its detractors at first, but ended with a roaring success. And that was in no small part thanks to the success of the South African teams and the Stormers in particular.

Coach John Dobson somehow produced a team that played attractive, attack-minded rugby against a backdrop of despair at the WPRFU.

Perhaps the never-say-die attitude came from more than a year of boardroom drama and angst. At one stage players’ salaries were paid late and they never knew if there would be a next week for a union teetering on the brink of financial Armageddon.

Dobson kept the team focused on rugby, and when Rian Oberholzer arrived as administrator and the chain of command was clarified after months of muddiness as leadership battles played out in the boardroom, the coach was freed to coach. And the results were spectacular.

The Stormers ended second on the URC log by winning eight matches in a row and by the final they had stretched that sequence to an 11-match winning streak.

When they beat the Bulls 18-13 in the final in front of a half-full Cape Town Stadium (owing to Covid restrictions) it was obvious that on the field the Cape side was in fine fettle.

It was a dream ending for a side that never won Super Rugby in a quarter of a century of trying.

Along the way Dobson’s team flourished and players such as Manie Libbok, Evan Roos and old warhorse Deon Fourie went on to make deserved Test debuts for the Springboks. DM168

