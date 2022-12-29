Scott Boland of Australia celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Theunis de Bruyn on day four of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Pockett / Getty Images)

As play got under way on day four of the second Test between Australia and South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Proteas had a mountain to climb.

Beginning the day at 15 for one, with captain Dean Elgar already back in the dugout and in a deficit of 371 runs, it needed a Herculean effort to save the Test and avoid a first series defeat since the 2005/6 season. But the batters weren’t up to the task.

In what has become an all-too-common theme, the Proteas collapsed to 204 all-out in just 68 overs as Australia secured victory by an innings and 182 runs.

As it happened

Sarel Erwee (7*) and Theunis de Bruyn (6*) got the Proteas off to a decent start, surviving the first nine overs of the day with no issues.

But with the score at 47 for one, Erwee (21) was trapped lbw by Mitchell Starc. And although he was originally given not-out, an Australian review confirmed the ball hit the opener’s toe and would have crashed into leg stump.

De Bruyn (28) fell a few overs later after he nicked a Scott Boland delivery to Steven Smith at slip. Still in a deficit of 329 runs, South Africa’s top three had all been dismissed.

With Temba Bavuma and Khaya Zondo at the crease, there was a moment which summed up the dire state of the Proteas’s batting.

On the final delivery of a Pat Cummins over, Bavuma (9*) blocked the ball to mid-off and immediately set off for a quick single, which ultimately wasn’t there. And despite a desperate sprint to the other end, Zondo (1) wasn’t even in the picture when Travis Head’s underarm throw hit the wickets. With the score at 65 for four, it was becoming embarrassing.

Consolation runs

Bavuma (37*) and Kyle Verreynne (27*) played some fine cricket after the early chaos, putting together a 55-run partnership in the 14 overs before lunch to steer South Africa to 120 for four.

However, it was short-lived, as Verreynne (33) was trapped lbw by a cracking delivery from Boland, ending their 63-run partnership. After a half-century in the first innings, Marco Jansen (5) followed soon afterwards as he was also out lbw, this time to Nathan Lyon.

Other than the run-out shocker and a Verreynne cameo, Bavuma was the only Proteas batter who was up to the task, as he brought up his 20th half-century in Tests in the 53rd over, with the score at 148 for six.

However, while batting with Keshav Maharaj, Bavuma was involved in more chaos.

Maharaj (11*) punched a Starc delivery through the gap and the pair set off for runs while Marnus Labuschagne ran back from the in-field to collect.

After running two, Maharaj and Bavuma both set off for what looked to be an easy third run. But, with Maharaj more than halfway down the pitch, Bavuma hesitated before turning back, leaving his partner stranded. Starc collected Labuschagne’s throw and sent Maharaj (13) packing with a direct hit at the striker’s end.

Having been given two full days to bat, it marked the second run-out of a disastrous second innings for the Proteas.

Tying up loose ends

Bavuma (65) was gone in the next over after he top-edged an attempted slog off Lyon, and substitute Marcus Harris took a simple catch. With the score at 175, the entire South African top seven had been dismissed on a pitch where Australia racked up 575 runs before declaring.

Kagiso Rabada (3) fell soon afterwards. But one of the highlights of the innings was a last-wicket partnership between Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.

Despite facing steaming deliveries from Starc and the spin of Lyon, Ngidi (19) and Nortje (7*) put on 27 runs to drag South Africa to the 200-run mark for the first time in eight innings, before Ngidi was bowled by Smith to secure victory for Australia.

In what can only be described as a dismal showing, the Proteas ended 204 all-out, losing the game by an innings and 182 runs.

Australian domination

“The win is right up there. We have had a number of great contests against South Africa over the years. It’s really sweet and something to be proud of,” Australian captain Cummins said after the match.

With the win, Australia wrapped up a 2-0 series victory, and all but assured their place in the ICC World Test Championship final next year. South Africa, meanwhile, slipped down to fourth.

“The way the two veterans of our side – David Warner and Steve Smith – batted in the heat was as gutsy a performance as I’ve seen. And then for Starc to bowl through injury, and Green to bat like that – we are really proud of that effort,” said Cummins.

“The Boxing Day Test is a huge event and this year was even more special celebrating Warnie,” he said.

For his double-century in the first innings, David Warner was named the man-of-the-match. With his family watching on from the stands, Warner ranked the innings as one of the best he has ever played.

“This one is up there. I never doubted my abilities, it is all about coming out here. I have trained my backside off in the nets. Just needed to get out there and perform on the big stage. I have obviously committed to play in next year’s World Cup and I want to carry on for as long as possible,” Warner said after the match.

A different story

While the Australian celebrations will be going on long into the night, the pressure continues to mount on an underperforming Proteas side.

“I think I kind of made peace with it last night. Whether it was today or tomorrow it was always going to be a tough pill to swallow,” said Elgar in the post-match press conference.

“Pretty weak performance I’d say in conditions which I felt were in favour of really good Test cricket. Pretty disappointed on how things ended up. Whether it was today or tomorrow I still wanted to see us with a fighting chance going out and still giving the Aussies a bit of a tough time with really taking pride in our wickets. And the way it unfolded is quite disappointing,” he said.

Elgar said although there are very few, the performances of Nortje and Verreynne stand out as positives.

“Nortje is the one that obviously jumps out. Kyle Verreynne – he’s really batted well in this Test. So those are obviously the two standout performers that I would say are the biggest positives going into the next one. A lot more negatives, but I’ll keep them to myself for now.”

Heading into the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which begins on 4 January, Elgar said there is still “a lot to play for”.

“2-1 sounds better than 3-0. We have not been up to speed and have to move on pretty quickly,” he said. DM