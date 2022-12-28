Airliners on the tarmac at OR Tambo International Airport. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A glitch in OR Tambo International Airport’s fuel-supply system resulted in major flight delays.

The airport, South Africa’s busiest, has been “experiencing challenges with fuel supply from its fuel storage facility to the main hydrant system”, Airports Company South Africa said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday. “Technicians are onsite and have resolved the issue.”

International and local flights had been delayed because of the technical fault.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Flight suspensions loom as Cape Town Airport faces jet fuel shortage”

The airport handles 21 million passengers a year and facilitates 53 aircraft movements every hour, according to the company’s website. DM/Bloomberg