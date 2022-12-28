AVIATION WOES
Fuel-supply glitch holds up flights at OR International Airport
International and local flights were delayed, says Airports Company South Africa.
A glitch in OR Tambo International Airport’s fuel-supply system resulted in major flight delays.
The airport, South Africa’s busiest, has been “experiencing challenges with fuel supply from its fuel storage facility to the main hydrant system”, Airports Company South Africa said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday. “Technicians are onsite and have resolved the issue.”
International and local flights had been delayed because of the technical fault.
The airport handles 21 million passengers a year and facilitates 53 aircraft movements every hour, according to the company’s website. DM/Bloomberg
