WESTERN CAPE

Film screenings

The Galileo: Home Alone – special Christmas show

Spend your evening attending an outdoor screening of a 90s festive season classic (if you haven’t seen it already!) for the whole family to enjoy. Home Alone tells the story of a young boy, Kevin, who finds himself having to come up with creative ways to protect his home from intruders when his family mistakenly leaves him behind on their way to a vacation in France. The film begins at 8:30pm and will run for one hour and 43 minutes. Tickets cost R250 per person and are available via Webtickets.

Where: Stellenbosch Vineyards, Stellenbosch

When: 24 December 2022

The Galileo: Arthur Christmas

After Stellenbosch The Galileo goes to Kirstenbosch tonight for Arthur Christmas which follows the tale of Santa Claus’s excitable son, Arthur, who races against time, Grandsanta in tow, to return a misplaced Christmas gift to a young girl. Attendees are free to bring along Christmas baskets, however, refreshments are available for purchase, with Halal, vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options to choose from. The film starts at 8:30pm. Tickets cost R250 per person and are available via Webtickets.

On 29 December 2022, go catch Holiday, a rom-com with Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, then don’t miss this screening of this 2000s flick. In an attempt to fix their relationships, two women from London and Los Angeles, switch places. Plans change when each of the women fall in love with two local men. The film begins at 8:30pm and will run for two hours and 16 minutes. Refreshments at all screenings will be on sale. Tickets cost R250 per person and are available via Webtickets.

And on 6 January 2023, prepare to be dazzled or reintroduced to the magic of The Greatest Showman, a spectacular musical film. PT Barnum’s life is changed forever when he creates a wildly successful circus show, bringing together performers from different walks of life. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya and Keala Settle. Food and drinks will be on sale, with various options such as shawarmas, pizzas, burgers, popcorn, coffee, wine, bubbly and ciders. The film is age restricted to audiences above the age of 10 and begins at 8:30pm. Tickets cost R250 per person, available via Webtickets.

Where: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Cape Town

When: From 25 December 2022

Workshop

Mini Makers summer food holiday camp

If you’re looking for a fun way to get children involved in the kitchen and provide them with the opportunity to explore cooking in a safe and interactive environment, here are daily workshops that take place during two time slots, 10am and 2pm, spanning two hours each. Children will be taught about various fruits and veg, how to use basic kitchen equipment, and how to make boerie rolls, broccoli cheese cups, pastries, smoothies, chakalaka and more. It is reserved for kids between the ages of 5 and 12. Tickets cost R225 per day and are available via Quicket.

Where: Makers Landing, Cape Town

When: 15 December 2022 – 8 January 2023

Festival

Sizzled Summer Music & Food Fest

Spend a day immersed in music and good food: this year’s headliner is German deep house musician Ralf GUM. The event will begin at 12pm and end at midnight and food trucks will be available on site. Tickets cost R200 per person and are available via Computicket.

Where: Fort Wynyard, Cape Town

When: 26 December 2022

Market

Boerevintage Gift Market

Catch up on the last of your Christmas gift shopping and support local! There are over 170 different brands represented, from food, to crafts, clothing and jewellery, so be ready to find something for everyone. Entry is free and the market takes place between 9am and 4pm daily, excluding Sundays.

Where: Redberry Farm, George

When: 15 – 31 December 2022

Magic Show

Summer Magic

Prepare to be awed by performers, magicians, and illusionists from South Africa’s very own College of Magic. This fun show also involves the audiences’ participation, making it a memorable group outing for friends and family. Entry is free and the show begins at 6pm.

Where: V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre, Cape Town

When: 2 – 6 January 2023

Music

Schubert at the Baxter with Gustavo Romero

Come and listen to Mexican American pianist Gustavo Romero perform Austrian composer Franz Peter Schubert’s sonatas. The show, comprised of solo performances by Romero, begins at 7pm. Romero has performed across the globe, and is known for delivering performances that exude “technical brilliance and interpretive depth”. The musician has been in the industry for decades, having first delivered a public performance at the age of 10. Tickets cost R200 per person and are available for purchase on Webtickets.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 7 January 2023

Sailing

Scenic day/sunset cruise

Explore the beauty of the Knysna lagoon and famous Knysna Heads with Ocean Sailing Charters. Visitors have the option between day or sunset guided cruises spanning between 40 minutes and 4 hours long. The trips also offer the perfect opportunity to see an array of bird and marine life. Extended-day cruise packages include a stop at Featherbed beach for a swim, while sunset cruises include a complimentary glass of champagne. Cruise trips take place daily between 9am and 6:30pm, with prices beginning at R390 per person. Bookings can be made online.

Where: Sirocco Restaurant Jetty, Knysna

When: Daily

GAUTENG

New Year’s Eve Block Party 2022

The biggest party on the block is back — celebrate the New Year’s arrival with music and dancing: 15 performers are on the evening’s lineup including Prince Kaybee, Shekhinah, Kabza De Small, Ayanda MVP, Dali Wonga and more. Ticket prices begin at R350 per person and are available via Ticketpro. The event begins at 6pm and ends at 3am.

Where: Sun Bet Arena, Pretoria

When: 31 December 2022 – 1 January 2023

Theatre/screening

The Met Live in HD: ‘The Hours’ by Kevin Put

Directed by Director Phelim McDermott, this two-act opera is based on a novel and critically acclaimed film of the same name. The story follows three women whose stories are intertwined by grief (an unhappy marriage, depression, and a friend battling with Aids) through the lens of Virginia Woolf’s novel Mrs Dalloway. The opera is accompanied by an orchestra comprised of flutes, oboes, saxophones, trumpets, trombones, pianos, and harps. The aim of “The Met Live in HD” is to provide global access to performances by the Metropolitan Opera, live from New York City, through screenings at select cinemas across the globe. Tickets for this 3-hour-long screening cost R200 per person and are available online.

Where: Ster-Kinekor Cinema Nouveau, Rosebank Mall, Johannesburg

When: 6 – 10 January 2023

Exhibition

Seeing Auschwitz

In collaboration with the German, Austrian, Israeli and Polish embassies comes a new exhibition that offers members of the public a rare and intimate look into the Holocaust, namely the Auschwitz concentration camp. Through the stories, sketches, testimonies and over 100 photographs of the victims, perpetrators and liberators of Auschwitz, visitors are invited to take a deeper look into the tragedy that took place in the 1940s. Entry is free, and the centre is open daily between 8:30am and 4:30pm.

Where: Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre, Johannesburg

When: 13 November 2022 – 13 March 2023

KWAZULU-NATAL

Hiking

Giba Gorge Adventure Hike

Start your day with an adventure by chasing waterfalls, crossing rivers, and taking in the glorious sights and sounds of the majestic Giba Gorge. This upcoming 10km guided hike is suitable for people of all fitness levels and begins at 7:30m. Tickets cost R110 per person and are available via Quicket. A separate park entry fee of R35 is also required.

Where: Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park, Pinetown

When: 28 December 2022

Water park

Wild Waves Water Park

Cool off during the December/January holidays by paying a visit to allegedly one of the best water parks in the country. With an assortment of slides and pools, families can choose between the fast-paced Boomerango, Mat Racer, Aqua Loop or Superbowl slides, with the alternative of enjoying the more relaxing Lazy River and Kids Zone pools. The park is open daily between 9am and 5pm. Entry costs R200 per adult and R100 per child. Payments can be made in person at the venue.

Where: Wild Coast Sun, Port Edward

When: Daily

EASTERN CAPE

Music

Matthew Mole: Summer Vacay Tour 2022

Mark your calendars for the Chinsta Summer Festival leg of Matthew Mole’s Summer Vacay tour. The South African singer has released three albums to date and is known for hits such as “Let Me”, “I’m With You” and “Take Yours, I’ll Take Mine”. Tickets cost R250 per person and are available via Quicket. The show will run from 4pm till midnight.

Where: Crawfords Beach Lodge, East London

When: 26 December 2022

Jesse Clegg Live at St Francis Brewing Company

Catch platinum-selling South African singer-songwriter Jesse Clegg, son of the legendary Johnny Clegg, live in the seaside town of St Francis Bay. The talented guitarist is known for pop-rock singles such as “Waiting on The Outcome”, “Let It Burn”, “Use Me”, “Today” and “Speed of Light”. Tickets cost R220 per person and are available via Quicket. The show starts at 8pm.

Where: St Francis Brewing Company, St Francis Bay

When: 5 January 2023

Will Linley Live at Roof Garden Bar

Internet darling and pop-indie sensation Will Linley is set to perform live in the Friendly City. Linley, who has toured with artists such as Matthew Mole, and is set to open for American band OneRepublic, is known for infectious tunes such as “Kill All My Feelings” and “Miss Me (When You’re Gone)”. Tickets cost R100 per person and are available via Quicket. The show starts at 5pm and ends at 11:30pm.

Where: Roof Garden Bar, Gqeberha

When: 29 December 2022

Adventure

Tsitsikamma Blackwater Tubing

Need an adventure on the Tsitsikamma coastline? Join a guided tour of Storms River, your bum seated (as much as you possibly can) on an inflatable tube. You can choose between a three-hour long ‘green route’, inclusive of tubing, forest walks and stand-up paddling, or the more physically demanding six-hour-long red route that follows the Storms River gorge through to the Storms River mouth, with optional cliff jumps (for the brave ones). Green route bookings cost R770 per adult and R465 for children between the ages of 6 and 18. Red route bookings cost R1,075 per person, with a restriction of participants over the age of 12. All bookings can be made online.

Where: Tsitsikamma Blackwater Tubing, Tsitsikamma

When: Daily

Face Adrenalin: Bloukrans Bungee

A taste for even more adrenaline? Then, go on and take a jump off the tallest bridge in the continent, which sits 216 meters above the Bloukrans River. Known as one of the highest bungee jumps on earth, this activity is reserved for people aged 14 and above. Bungee jumps cost R1,490 per person. Face Adrenalin also offers Sky Walk tours across the bridge for those who prefer not to jump, at R350 per person. All bookings can be made online. Jumps and walks take place between 9am and 5pm daily. There is a weight limit of 150kgs. All fitness levels are welcome, and no experience is required.

Where: Bloukrans River Bridge, Tsitsikamma

When: Daily

Surf lessons with Salted Surf

Catch a few waves with Salted Surf School in Jeffrey’s Bay, home to the world’s best right-hand point-break. Surf lessons are an hour and 30 minutes long and take place between 8am and 5pm daily. Instructors will take you through the basics (starting with how to stand on a board!), navigate broken waves and make turns. Surfboards and wetsuits are provided. You can also opt for intermediate and advanced-level lessons as well. Group beginner sessions cost R340 per person while private beginner sessions cost R490 per person. Bookings can be made online. Participants must be over the age of 5 and all fitness levels are welcome.

Where: 4 Da Gama Rd, Jeffrey’s Bay

When: Daily DM/ML