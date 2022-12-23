Business Maverick

Business Maverick

UK grid set to pay record sum to keep the country’s lights on

UK grid set to pay record sum to keep the country’s lights on
A lit street lamp outside a residential apartment block in St Neots, UK, on Wednesday, 14 December 2022. UK power prices for Monday jumped to record levels as freezing temperatures are set to cause a surge in demand, just as a drop in wind generation causes a supply crunch. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
23 Dec 2022
0

The UK electricity grid faces record costs for power stations cranking up output in emergencies this year, as it grapples with balancing supply and demand in the face of Europe’s energy crisis.

National Grid Plc paid £3.2 billion (R66.14-billion) between January and October in so-called balancing costs, according to data from the company’s Electricity System Operator compiled by the Nuclear Industry Association. Ultimately that cost will be reimbursed by consumers, and is an increase of more than 20% over last year’s total bill, with two months of figures yet to be released.

The grid has to balance supply and demand when markets are tight, usually in the colder months. It means having to secure supplies quickly when necessary – sometimes at sky-high costs, which has seen operators making big profits. One gas-fired power station operated by VPI Holding, a unit of Vitol Group, earned more than £11-million in just one day this month, according to figures from Enappsys Group.

A spokesman for National Grid ESO declined to comment. 

Britain is caught up in a crisis sparked by Russia’s squeeze on gas supplies to Europe, which has pushed up the price of power too. That’s meant the grid has had to pay more for increased generation from power plants, as well as extending the life of coal stations that were set to be switched off.

The higher bill also reflects grid constraints. When wind farms in Scotland are producing more power than the system can handle, the grid operator has to pay them to stand down.

Investing in nuclear stations could be one way to provide a stable power output and avoid expensive balancing costs, according to the NIA. Energy regulator Ofgem, meanwhile, is also attempting to address the issue, proposing a new licence condition that would prevent stations from making excess profits when the grid is tight. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Humanitarian crisis looms in Karoo as Eskom institutes load reduction on top of rolling blackouts in defaulting municipalities
South Africa

Humanitarian crisis looms in Karoo as Eskom institutes load reduction on top of rolling blackouts in defaulting municipalities
With 70% of the new NEC in his corner, Ramaphosa no longer has excuse for inaction
Maverick News

With 70% of the new NEC in his corner, Ramaphosa no longer has excuse for inaction
Hazim Mustafa on scandal that rocked SA – ‘I just went there and I bought… buffaloes from the farm’
Maverick News

Hazim Mustafa on scandal that rocked SA – ‘I just went there and I bought… buffaloes from the farm’
Leaked documents show Roman Abramovich had secret partnership with Kremlin in major forestry company
Ukraine Crisis

Leaked documents show Roman Abramovich had secret partnership with Kremlin in major forestry company
Lady R’s cargo was an ‘old order’ for ammunition, Modise says, but remains tight-lipped on details
Maverick News

Lady R’s cargo was an ‘old order’ for ammunition, Modise says, but remains tight-lipped on details

TOP READS IN SECTION

Iqbal Surve’s Sekunjalo Development Foundation linked to organisation at centre of EU corruption scandal
South Africa

Iqbal Surve’s Sekunjalo Development Foundation linked to organisation at centre of EU corruption scandal
Leaked documents show Roman Abramovich had secret partnership with Kremlin in major forestry company
Ukraine Crisis

Leaked documents show Roman Abramovich had secret partnership with Kremlin in major forestry company
It’s boom time in the Western Cape as prospective homeowners stream in from other provinces
South Africa

It’s boom time in the Western Cape as prospective homeowners stream in from other provinces
Woolworths to make beauty, fashion and homeware products available at Pargo collection points
South Africa

Woolworths to make beauty, fashion and homeware products available at Pargo collection points
Stefanutti Stocks comes back at Eskom with a R1.14bn estimated claim for Kusile
South Africa

Stefanutti Stocks comes back at Eskom with a R1.14bn estimated claim for Kusile

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.