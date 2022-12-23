Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 51 of 2022

Our World in Pictures: Week 51 of 2022
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky embraces U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after he addressed a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. In his first known trip outside of Ukraine since Russia invaded, Zelensky met with U.S. President Joe Biden and outlined Ukraine's request for continued military aid. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
23 Dec 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Kamala Harris hold a Ukrainian flag signed by members of the that country’s military given to them by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted as he arrives to deliver an address to a joint meeting of the United States Congress in the House of Representatives chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA, 21 December 2022. Zelensky is on his first known foreign trip since Russia invaded Ukraine more than 300 days ago, travelling to the US on a high-stakes visit to secure support for his war effort. EPA-EFE/ERIC LEE
South African and ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa takes a photograph of the media after retaining the Presidency of the ANC during the 55th ANC (African National Congress) National Conference held in Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 December 2022. The event held every five years determines the leader of the ANC and the TOP 6 of the party as well as future ANC policy. This conference will be critical in the future of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as he tries to retain the leadership of the party after the damming Phala Phala report. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Players of Argentina celebrate winning the penalty shoot-out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and France at Lusail stadium, Lusail, Qatar, 18 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel
Argentina supporters celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Obelisco in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 18 December 2022. Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw to win the World Cup for the third time. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ
Lionel Messi of Argentina (R) reacts with Kylian Mbappe of France prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and France at Lusail stadium, Lusail, Qatar, 18 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Tolga Bozoglu
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) comforts Kylian Mbappe of France after the penalty shoot-out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and France at Lusail stadium, Lusail, Qatar, 18 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel
Kylian Mbappe of France reacts after losing the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and France at Lusail stadium, Lusail, Qatar, 18 December 2022. Argentina won 4-2 on penalties. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek
Isaac Alan Cooper of Australia in action during the Men’s 4x50m Medley Relay final of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre in Melbourne, Australia, 17 December 2022. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland soars through the air during the Men’s HS 140 competition at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Engelberg, Switzerland, 17 December 2022. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP SCHMIDLI
Anze Lanisek of Slovenia soars through the air during the Men’s HS 140 competition at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Engelberg, Switzerland, 17 December 2022. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP SCHMIDLI
An Afghan horse rider competes for the goat during a Buzkashi tournament match between teams from Balkh and Panjshir, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 20 December 2022. This year teams from Kandahar, Samangan, Balkh, Jawzjan, Kunduz, Takhar, Bamyan, Baghlan, Nuristan, Panjsher, Logar and Faryab are participating in the competition, which will continue for ten days. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
A diver dressed in Santa Claus costume and a diver dressed as a mermaid perform during a show to welcome the holiday season at Sea Life aquarium in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 December 2022. Divers at Sea Life aquarium dressed as Santa Claus and a mermaid performed for visitors during an annual special show held around Christmas, to wish happy holidays to visitors. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
A man dressed as Santa Claus and carries a bag of gifts during the “A Toy, Good News” initiative, in the area of the General del Sur Cemetery in Caracas, Venezuela, 17 December 2022. A Santa Claus and several volunteers – most of them journalists – delivered gifts to 350 children from a Caracas community 17 December, thanks to donations from the union and individuals, during the initiative called “A toy, good news”, which a group of press workers has been developing since 2017 with the aim of making children smile. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena R.
Robert Burck, better known as the busker ‘The Naked Cowboy,’ sings to a little girl sitting in front of the giant numerals used for the city’s annual New Year’s celebration which are on display for people to see in Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 20 December 2022. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A man walks across Muizenberg beach in Cape Town, South Africa, 20 December 2022. With Cape Town in peak tourist season some pristine beaches have been closed due to sewage pollution. In the past week, both Muizenberg and Fish Hoek beaches have been closed at stages by authorities concerned of potential gastrointestinal issues due to sewage. Organisation ActionSA Western Cape chairperson Michelle Wasserman said sewage infrastructure in the city had worsened over the past few years. The city of Cape Town is monitoring water contamination levels and opens and closes the beaches according to contamination levels. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A man walks through a flood area in Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, 21 December 2022. According to Malaysian authorities, five people were killed and more than 70,000 were evacuated after monsoons triggered floods that inundated the state of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang. EPA-EFE/STR
Migrants illegally cross the Rio Grande River to try to turn themselves into US Border Patrol in Juarez City, Mexico, 20 December 2022. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily halted the end of the Title 42 policy that allows the US to expel migrants at the southern border without the chance for asylum. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
A group of migrants rest in the port of Arrecife after being rescued by the Spanish Maritime Safety and Rescue Society in the waters of northern Lanzarote, Spain, 21 December 2022. The 77 migrants, including four women and two children, tried to enter the Canary Islands aboard two small boats. EPA-EFE/ADRIEL PERDOMO
Pope Francis talks with nuns during the weekly General Audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall, in Vatican City, 21 December 2022. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
Visitors look at a wall with the names of tsunami victims at the Tsunami Museum in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 20 December 2022. The museum was built as a symbolic reminder of the 26 December 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. It is meant as an earthquake and tsunami disaster educational center as well as an emergency shelter if another tsunami should occur. On 26 December 2022 Indonesia will mark the 18th anniversary of the 2004 tsunami which was triggered by a 9.2 earthquake in the Indian Ocean off the west coast of northern Sumatra, that killed an estimated 230,000 people in 14 countries. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Students take classes next to empty seats reserved for female students at Mirwais Neeka Institute of Higher Education in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 21 December 2022. The ruling Taliban has banned women from attending university in Afghanistan, according to an order issued on 20 December 2022.  EPA-EFE/STRINGER
A judge inspects a participating cat during a competition at the Pet Fed, India’s biggest pet festival, in New Delhi, India, 17 December 2022. The Pet Fed runs on 17 December and 18 December 2022 and offers numerous activities for pets and pet lovers as well as workshops and all kinds of fun events that aim at tightening the bond between pets and their owners. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
The male koala Tarni eats at the Australia House on the occasion of a Zoo Apero at Zoo Zurich, in Zurich, Switzerland, 21 December 2022. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Humanitarian crisis looms in Karoo as Eskom institutes load reduction on top of rolling blackouts in defaulting municipalities
South Africa

Humanitarian crisis looms in Karoo as Eskom institutes load reduction on top of rolling blackouts in defaulting municipalities
Karpowership's environmental hazards controversially reduced in new EIA specs
South Africa

Karpowership's environmental hazards controversially reduced in new EIA specs
Hazim Mustafa on scandal that rocked SA – ‘I just went there and I bought… buffaloes from the farm’
Maverick News

Hazim Mustafa on scandal that rocked SA – ‘I just went there and I bought… buffaloes from the farm’
12 Days Of Christmas
Maverick News

12 Days Of Christmas
Lady R’s cargo was an ‘old order’ for ammunition, Modise says, but remains tight-lipped on details
Maverick News

Lady R’s cargo was an ‘old order’ for ammunition, Modise says, but remains tight-lipped on details

TOP READS IN SECTION

Harry & Meghan – what the first episodes reveal about Meghan’s reputation within the royal family
Maverick Life

Harry & Meghan – what the first episodes reveal about Meghan’s reputation within the royal family
Walks of life – some of the best family-friendly hikes around South Africa
Maverick News

Walks of life – some of the best family-friendly hikes around South Africa
‘Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King’ – on takeovers and turnarounds
Business Maverick

‘Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King’ – on takeovers and turnarounds
Festive books — our guide to holiday reads and literary gifting
Maverick Life

Festive books — our guide to holiday reads and literary gifting
Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special
Maverick Life

Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Stay off Biscuit's naughty list this festive season, become a Maverick Insider

If you appreciate Daily Maverick and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

For just R75 per month (that's only R2.76 a day) you can help ensure that we will never put up a paywall — because the truth shouldn’t be a luxury item.

Sign Up Today
Biscuit Christmas
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.