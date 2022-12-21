Maverick Citizen

Maverick Citizen

No Xmas Gift

No Xmas Gift
By 2Lani and UBUNTOONS
21 Dec 2022
0

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Maverick News

Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
It’s boom time in the Western Cape as prospective homeowners stream in from other provinces
South Africa

It’s boom time in the Western Cape as prospective homeowners stream in from other provinces
With ANC election done, here's what's next on Ramaphosa's list: The crumbling state, Cabinet reshuffle, 2024 polls
Maverick News

With ANC election done, here's what's next on Ramaphosa's list: The crumbling state, Cabinet reshuffle, 2024 polls
US accuses ex-marine of conspiring with South Africans in Chinese military training saga
Maverick News

US accuses ex-marine of conspiring with South Africans in Chinese military training saga
The wrap (for now): We either deal with corruption or we perish as an organisation – Ramaphosa
South Africa

The wrap (for now): We either deal with corruption or we perish as an organisation – Ramaphosa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Maverick News

Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Power Scuffles
Maverick Citizen

Power Scuffles
Minister of Transport accused of ignoring Cape Town commuter rail devolution fix — #UniteBehind
Maverick News

Minister of Transport accused of ignoring Cape Town commuter rail devolution fix — #UniteBehind
Ten ways to avoid falling victim to an antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection
Maverick Citizen

Ten ways to avoid falling victim to an antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection
Civil society no longer trusts ANC mettle to meet the Age of Menace
Maverick News

Civil society no longer trusts ANC mettle to meet the Age of Menace

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.