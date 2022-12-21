Defend Truth

ANC ELECTS 2022

Cyril Ramaphosa’s Renew22 caucus makes major gains in the ANC’s new National Executive Committee

Cyril Ramaphosa’s Renew22 caucus makes major gains in the ANC’s new National Executive Committee
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Queenin Masuabi
21 Dec 2022
0

Wednesday’s announcement of the ANC’s new 80-member National Executive Committee has revealed that the vast majority of those elected to the body are allies of party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC’s new National Executive Committee (NEC) was announced by the party’s electoral committee head, Kgalema Motlanthe on Wednesday — and fewer than 20 of those named are not Cyril Ramaphosa supporters. The ANC briefed the media at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto.

Former party deputy president David Mabuza was not announced as an NEC member, which is a double blow for his political career.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Zuma’s influence on the wane as KZN fails to deliver at ANC conference

NEC members who are not in Ramaphosa’s camp include former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, former health minister Zweli Mkhize and Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

ramaphosa anc nec
ANC delegates line up to cast their votes for the party’s National Executive Committee at Nasrec during the ANC’s 55th national conference in Johannesburg on 20 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

The political future of ANC Eastern Cape provincial executive member Andile Lungisa hangs in the balance as the party still has to discuss whether his suspension will be lifted. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says a final decision around Lungisa’s fate will be made by 5 January 2023.

According to Mbalula, “there was a big lobby for Andile Lungisa to be part of the ANC NEC”.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Ramaphosa’s arch nemesis, Tony Yengeni, failed to make the cut despite having successfully taken the party to court in a bid to have his disqualification lifted.

Over the weekend, Ramaphosa and his supporters managed to garner enough support to install some of his trusted lieutenants in the party’s top ranks — even if by a small margin. 

Winning a second term as ANC president, Ramaphosa was elected alongside Gwede Mantashe as national chair, Mbalula as secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa as second deputy secretary-general and Gwen Ramokgopa as treasurer.

anc top seven

Nomvula Mokonyane and Paul Mashatile, voted in as first deputy secretary-general and deputy president respectively, are the only top officials who are not part of Ramaphosa’s camp.

Among those who failed to make it back on to the NEC are International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoane-Mashabane, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Public Service Minister Thulas Nxesi. Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan opted to withdraw from the contest.

Mbalula said he was happy with the additional members who were voted in, as it makes the NEC a more “young and vibrant” group, reminding him of the time he served in the Youth League.

ANC women’s hopes — Emancipation expectations weigh heavy on Maropene Ramokgopa

The party will likely appoint a new national spokesperson as Pule Mabe has made it clear that he would not return to the position. 

It’s possible the job could go to either former ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli or ANC Eastern Cape Youth League member, Zuko Godlimpi. They have both been elected to the NEC.

Mbalula says the ANC has a history of spokespersons who are dynamic, with big personalities, using expelled former party spokesperson Carl Niehaus as an example. 

The NEC is the highest decision-making body of the ANC between national conferences. The structure has the authority to lead the organisation, subject to the provisions of the party’s constitution. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Maverick News

Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
It’s boom time in the Western Cape as prospective homeowners stream in from other provinces
South Africa

It’s boom time in the Western Cape as prospective homeowners stream in from other provinces
The wrap (for now): We either deal with corruption or we perish as an organisation – Ramaphosa
South Africa

The wrap (for now): We either deal with corruption or we perish as an organisation – Ramaphosa
With ANC election done, here's what's next on Ramaphosa's list: The crumbling state, Cabinet reshuffle, 2024 polls
Maverick News

With ANC election done, here's what's next on Ramaphosa's list: The crumbling state, Cabinet reshuffle, 2024 polls
US accuses ex-marine of conspiring with South Africans in Chinese military training saga
Maverick News

US accuses ex-marine of conspiring with South Africans in Chinese military training saga

TOP READS IN SECTION

With ANC election done, here's what's next on Ramaphosa's list: The crumbling state, Cabinet reshuffle, 2024 polls
Maverick News

With ANC election done, here's what's next on Ramaphosa's list: The crumbling state, Cabinet reshuffle, 2024 polls
Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Maverick News

Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Zuma’s influence on the wane as KZN fails to deliver at ANC conference
Maverick News

Zuma’s influence on the wane as KZN fails to deliver at ANC conference
US accuses ex-marine of conspiring with South Africans in Chinese military training saga
Maverick News

US accuses ex-marine of conspiring with South Africans in Chinese military training saga
UCT Online High School parents angered by ‘arrogant and dismissive’ response to articles
Maverick News

UCT Online High School parents angered by ‘arrogant and dismissive’ response to articles

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Stay off Biscuit's naughty list this festive season, become a Maverick Insider

If you appreciate Daily Maverick and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

For just R75 per month (that's only R2.76 a day) you can help ensure that we will never put up a paywall — because the truth shouldn’t be a luxury item.

Sign Up Today
Biscuit Christmas
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.