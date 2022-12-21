Cyril Ramaphosa’s Renew22 caucus makes major gains in the ANC’s new National Executive Committee

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

The ANC’s new National Executive Committee (NEC) was announced by the party’s electoral committee head, Kgalema Motlanthe on Wednesday — and fewer than 20 of those named are not Cyril Ramaphosa supporters. The ANC briefed the media at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto.

Former party deputy president David Mabuza was not announced as an NEC member, which is a double blow for his political career.

NEC members who are not in Ramaphosa’s camp include former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, former health minister Zweli Mkhize and Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

The political future of ANC Eastern Cape provincial executive member Andile Lungisa hangs in the balance as the party still has to discuss whether his suspension will be lifted. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says a final decision around Lungisa’s fate will be made by 5 January 2023.

According to Mbalula, “there was a big lobby for Andile Lungisa to be part of the ANC NEC”.

Ramaphosa’s arch nemesis, Tony Yengeni, failed to make the cut despite having successfully taken the party to court in a bid to have his disqualification lifted.

Over the weekend, Ramaphosa and his supporters managed to garner enough support to install some of his trusted lieutenants in the party’s top ranks — even if by a small margin.

Winning a second term as ANC president, Ramaphosa was elected alongside Gwede Mantashe as national chair, Mbalula as secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa as second deputy secretary-general and Gwen Ramokgopa as treasurer.

Nomvula Mokonyane and Paul Mashatile, voted in as first deputy secretary-general and deputy president respectively, are the only top officials who are not part of Ramaphosa’s camp.

Among those who failed to make it back on to the NEC are International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoane-Mashabane, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Public Service Minister Thulas Nxesi. Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan opted to withdraw from the contest.

Mbalula said he was happy with the additional members who were voted in, as it makes the NEC a more “young and vibrant” group, reminding him of the time he served in the Youth League.

The party will likely appoint a new national spokesperson as Pule Mabe has made it clear that he would not return to the position.

It’s possible the job could go to either former ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli or ANC Eastern Cape Youth League member, Zuko Godlimpi. They have both been elected to the NEC.

Mbalula says the ANC has a history of spokespersons who are dynamic, with big personalities, using expelled former party spokesperson Carl Niehaus as an example.

The NEC is the highest decision-making body of the ANC between national conferences. The structure has the authority to lead the organisation, subject to the provisions of the party’s constitution. DM