Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Private Equity’s Tough Year Shows No Signs of Letting Up

Private Equity’s Tough Year Shows No Signs of Letting Up
A man carries a briefcase while walking down Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Monday, 13 June 2016. (Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
20 Dec 2022
0

Private equity titans including KKR & Co. and Thoma Bravo pursued unorthodox paths to dealmaking this year in response to a challenging environment likely to persist in 2023. 

Firms sold stakes in their portfolio companies, took on private debt, offered preferred equity and plunked down billions in cash to make deals happen as leverage became scarce.

After a red-hot 2021, private equity funds raised $404.6 billion of capital during the first nine months of 2022, a decline of more than 20% from a year earlier, according to Preqin. Deal volume as of Sept. 30 was only a third the record $404.4 billion for all of last year.

Fundraising Slowdown | Private equity firms are taking longer to raise capital this year

Private equity boomed in 2020 and 2021 after Covid-spurred volatility in financial markets gave way to government stimulus that sent asset prices soaring. That rally reversed starting this year as inflation and higher interest rates thwarted dealmaking. The tough environment may persist until the Federal Reserve stops hiking rates and inflation cools further.

“There’s no question that it is currently, and will likely be, a more challenging time for private equity firms,” Jason Strife, head of private equity and junior capital at Churchill Asset Management, said in an interview.

Debt Alternatives

The Fed’s monetary tightening has made it more expensive to access debt financing that greases private transactions, with the benchmark rate increasing to around 4.75% in December from about 0.2% a year earlier. Investors’ reluctance to fund risky transactions has shelved about $40 billion of debt that banks would have otherwise sold in the public markets.

Some firms have resorted to doing all-cash deals rather than saddling themselves with costly debt. That’s highly unusual for an investment model that takes advantage of leverage to boost returns. KKR agreed to fund its entire €2.3 billion ($2.4 billion) purchase of insurer April Group, while Francisco Partners, Thoma Bravo and Stonepeak Partners have also funded deals entirely with equity in recent months.

But firms might not have enough liquidity to fund all-cash deals as falling valuations make it harder to sell assets.

Private company valuations declined 5.3% in the first half of the year, compared to an increase of 25.5% for the same period in 2021, according to Cambridge Associates. The firm predicts a continued slide as inflation and labor shortages weigh on companies.

Those dwindling valuations could also put pressure on portfolio companies bought during the heady days of late 2020 and 2021, according to Andrea Auerbach, head of global private investments at Cambridge Associates.

“I’m actually really worried about all the investments that were made in 2020 and 2021,” she said. “How are you going to earn the return that you told us about? You’ve got to work really, really hard, and that company’s probably going to have to do things that it didn’t think it had to do in order to earn that return for us.”

If portfolio companies don’t make those expected returns, private equity firms will have even less less cash on hand to make distributions to their investors or pursue new deals. That’s created an opportunity for providers of private credit, such as loans backed by the value of a fund’s portfolio, and preferred equity that pays a dividend and can offer protections similar to debt.

Churchill Asset Management has seen more interest from borrowers that want to structure payment-in-kind debt that doesn’t require interest to be paid in cash. Forgoing cash interest payments allows private equity firms to fund other obligations, such as distributions to their investors.

In this environment, private equity firms can also benefit from co-investment, which brings in limited partners to take a stake in a portfolio company rather than a fund. Firms might also pursue continuation funds, a secondary market option that has sponsors move an existing asset into a new fund — often bringing in new investors at the same time.

Read more: Carlyle Reorganizes Secondary Unit to Focus More on Credit

“The story of 2023 will be all of the continued evolution and growth within the secondary market,” said Drew Schardt, head of global investment strategy at Hamilton Lane.

Despite these creative funding strategies, the near-term outlook for private equity remains cloudy. Still, dealmaking could pick up in the second half of 2023 if the Federal Reserve halts its rate hikes and inflation decelerates.

If a recession does materialize next year, the downturn could yield better returns for funds that can scoop up potentially profitable companies at a discount.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Count, and count again – electoral committee defends ‘transparent’ process to pick Top Seven
Maverick News

Count, and count again – electoral committee defends ‘transparent’ process to pick Top Seven
With ANC election done, here's what's next on Ramaphosa's list: The crumbling state, Cabinet reshuffle, 2024 polls
Maverick News

With ANC election done, here's what's next on Ramaphosa's list: The crumbling state, Cabinet reshuffle, 2024 polls
Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Maverick News

Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special
Maverick Life

Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special
UCT Online High School parents angered by ‘arrogant and dismissive’ response to articles
Maverick News

UCT Online High School parents angered by ‘arrogant and dismissive’ response to articles

TOP READS IN SECTION

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, renewal and the vision thing
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, renewal and the vision thing
Godongwana refuses to budge on the 10% pay rise demand by public sector trade unions  
South Africa

Godongwana refuses to budge on the 10% pay rise demand by public sector trade unions  
Steinhoff share price tanks while management takes home hefty packages
South Africa

Steinhoff share price tanks while management takes home hefty packages
The Finance Ghost: Steinhoff, Mpact or Shoprite – who is the Grinch?
DM168

The Finance Ghost: Steinhoff, Mpact or Shoprite – who is the Grinch?
Rand, bonds gain briskly on news Ramaphosa won second term as ANC president 
Business Maverick

Rand, bonds gain briskly on news Ramaphosa won second term as ANC president 

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.