Business Maverick

Share to Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Share to Email App Email App Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp
Hide

Business Maverick

Pakistan pleads for flood relief after ‘cameras have gone’

Pakistan pleads for flood relief after ‘cameras have gone’
DADU, PAKISTAN - OCTOBER 18: A man wades through floodwater on October 18, 2022 in Johi, Pakistan. Nearly one-third of Pakistan was deeply affected by flooding which hit the country in 2022, with many areas still inundated or recovering from the event which left millions of people dispossessed of land and lacking food, water or work. (Photo by Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
20 Dec 2022
0

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the world to continue to help the South Asian nation recover from devastating floods ahead of a United Nations conference next month to mobilise funding. 

Pakistan is facing an economic crisis with reserves covering one month of imports, a dollar shortage and a delay in its loan program with the International Monetary Fund. Investors are still concerned about the nation’s ability to pay its debt, with long-term dollar bonds continuing to trade at distressed levels despite the payment of a $1-billion bond this month. 

“We find ourselves in this incredibly difficult position where we’re trying to manage our macroeconomic indicators with the IMF and provide the imminent relief for the people that is still necessary now in Pakistan, and plan forward for reconstruction and rehabilitation,” Zardari said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Washington DC. “Unfortunately, the cameras have gone, the attention has disappeared, but there are still floodwaters in many areas of my country.”

Pakistan’s unprecedented floods in the summer killed more than 1,700 people, inundated a third of the nation and cut the nation’s growth by half. The floods have left about $32-billion in damages and losses to the nation’s economy. 

The United Nations said the global community hasn’t provided enough funds after the devastating floods in Pakistan and that may lead to the suspension of its food support programme next month. The UN and Pakistan’s joint appeal garnered only about 30% of the $816-million funds requested, according to Julien Harneis, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Pakistan. They will seek more funds at a conference in Geneva, Switzerland, scheduled for 9 January. 

Pakistan has seen a delay in its latest IMF loan tranche amid prolonged discussions with the global body, which has asked for details on how much the nation will be spending this year for rehabilitation after the devastating floods. The IMF indicated that talks have been productive to revise the macroeconomic outlook after the floods, resident representative in Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement this month.  

“The entire unity government agrees that it’s important for us to deal with international financial institutions — we want to see the fundamental reform that’s required for the overall health of our economy,” Zardari said. “But at the moment, our number one priority has to be helping these people who are in extreme, extreme distress in the short, medium and long term.”

‘Eight-month tantrum’

Pakistan is also facing renewed political uncertainty, with opposition member Imran Khan planning to dissolve two of the four provincial assemblies later this week to push the government to announce fresh elections. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, which came to power in April after removing Khan through a no-confidence vote in the federal parliament, has in retaliation filed a no-confidence motion in the provincial assembly of Punjab. 

Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the son of Benazir Bhutto – the Muslim country’s first female prime minister who was assassinated in 2007 – called Khan “Machiavellian” and blasted him for failing to cooperate with the coalition government to help provide funding relief. Khan has hosted his own telethons to raise funds for flood victims.

“It should have been not just my priority, but everybody’s priority to step up, to leave partisan politics aside and unite to meet this challenge,” Zardari said. “Unfortunately, Mr Khan has been throwing an eight-month tantrum that he has not been prime minister.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

With ANC election done, here's what's next on Ramaphosa's list: The crumbling state, Cabinet reshuffle, 2024 polls
Maverick News

With ANC election done, here's what's next on Ramaphosa's list: The crumbling state, Cabinet reshuffle, 2024 polls
‘I feel absolutely gorgeous’ – joy (and some weeping) over Ramaphosa’s victory
Maverick News

‘I feel absolutely gorgeous’ – joy (and some weeping) over Ramaphosa’s victory
Zuma’s influence on the wane as KZN fails to deliver at ANC conference
Maverick News

Zuma’s influence on the wane as KZN fails to deliver at ANC conference
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, renewal and the vision thing
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, renewal and the vision thing
Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special
Maverick Life

Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special

TOP READS IN SECTION

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, renewal and the vision thing
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, renewal and the vision thing
Godongwana refuses to budge on the 10% pay rise demand by public sector trade unions  
South Africa

Godongwana refuses to budge on the 10% pay rise demand by public sector trade unions  
The Finance Ghost: Steinhoff, Mpact or Shoprite – who is the Grinch?
DM168

The Finance Ghost: Steinhoff, Mpact or Shoprite – who is the Grinch?
Rand, bonds gain briskly on news Ramaphosa won second term as ANC president 
Business Maverick

Rand, bonds gain briskly on news Ramaphosa won second term as ANC president 
Popular SA brand BOS spills the tea about going big in the UK
South Africa

Popular SA brand BOS spills the tea about going big in the UK

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.