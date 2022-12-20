Nurses have called a strike for Tuesday after an initial walkout last week. The Royal College of Nursing has a mandate from members to continue action for six months unless wages are raised, although they “do not want to see protracted strikes,” Patricia Marquis, the group’s England director, told Times Radio.

The nurses’ strike will be followed by one from ambulance workers on Wednesday, with the military on standby to send 600 drivers and 150 support staff to fill in. A further 625 military personnel are on standby to cover Border Force strikes over Christmas.

The joint actions by nurses and ambulance workers add to a growing crisis in the NHS, which is struggling with staff shortages and waiting lists for operations. The UK faces labour unrest on a variety of fronts over the holiday season, with postal, transport and other workers also taking action.

Last week, nurses on the picket line told Bloomberg News that they were resorting to food banks or eating food intended for their patients to get by on salaries that start at £27,055 (R570,000) in inner London for newly qualified nurses.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, urged NHS workers to moderate their stance. “We would expect given this late stage some sort of disruption either way, but it is still in the gift of unions to step back,” he told reporters on Monday.

“We firmly believe that inflation is the biggest enemy that eats away at people’s pay packet” he added, saying that the government did not want to “embed” inflation with pay raises that keep pace with it.

Steve Barclay, the health secretary, toured King’s College Hospital in London on Monday, where he was confronted by the mother of a three-year-old-daughter with cystic fibrosis, who told him that she had witnessed staff “worked to the bone”.

However, during the visit he maintained that the government would not budge on the offer announced in July that would see the average nurse’s pay increase by around 4%. The RCN is asking for 19%, which is 5 percentage points above inflation as measured by the retail price index.