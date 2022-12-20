Richarlison of Brazil scores his side's second goal with an overhead kick agasinst Serbia. (Photo: Alex Livesey - Danehouse / Getty Images)

Yanga Sibembe

Games of the tournament

France vs Argentina – A final for the ages, enthralling, goals galore and Lionel Messi adding the final jigsaw piece to his silverware collection. Kylian Mbappé became just the second player to date to score a World Cup final hat-trick. That he was on the losing side says it all.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – The Argentinians had probably calculated three points from their opening World Cup clash against Saudi Arabia. However, it wasn’t to be as the Arabs shocked Argentina 2-1 in one of the greatest World Cup upsets yet.

Japan vs Spain – Japan were aware that a win over Spain would guarantee them top spot in a World Cup group since 2002. They duly obliged with a 2-1 win over the fancied Spaniards.

Croatia vs Brazil – The contest might have been decided on penalties, but Croatia defied the odds by ousting Brazil following a 1-1 draw after two hours of play.

Ghana vs Portugal – Against a Portuguese side filled with some of the best players in the world, Ghana held their own in a tightly contested group game which ended 3-2 in favour of Portugal.

Players of the tournament

Lionel Messi – He won his first World Cup crown. He was always influential for his country, whether it be through his seven goals, three assists (the joint-most) or his grit and guile as a leader.

Kylian Mbappé – The French forward is now just five goals from usurping the record of Germany’s Miroslav Klose for the most World Cup goals to date. Mbappé has 12 from two tournaments compared with Klose’s 16 from four.

Emiliano Martínez – The Aston Villa goalkeeper was key to Argentina’s World Cup success, making some key saves along the way. He once again emerged as the hero for his country in the last moments of the final, denying France’s Randal Kolo Muani at point-blank range.

Sofyan Amrabat – The all-action midfielder was a vital cog as Morocco made history in Qatar. His lung-busting, last-ditch tackle on Mbappé in the France vs Morocco semifinal is evidence enough.

Luka Modrić – Integral to his nation’s runner-up finish in Russia four years ago, the 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder was crucial as Croatia clinched bronze in Qatar.

Flops of the tournament

Brazil – Many had tipped Brazil to at least reach the latter stages of the World Cup in Qatar. However, the star-studded record champions crashed out in the quarterfinals.

Germany –For the second consecutive World Cup, the four-time world champions crashed out in the group stage. They are in need of introspection to avoid a similar happening four years from now.

Belgium – Belgium didn’t even make it out of group play. A disappointing World Cup ending for one of the most talented soccer sides yet assembled.

Romelu Lukaku – To be fair to him, the Belgium striker came into the World Cup injured and not match-fit. However, his performance against Croatia (where he missed three sitters in minutes) ultimately cost his country a place in the knockout stage.

Goals of the tournament

Richarlison (Brazil vs Serbia) – A sensational acrobatic effort. The best goal of the tournament without a doubt.

Kylian Mbappé (France vs Argentina) – In a final, the Paris Saint-Germain forward connected perfectly with a volley to level the final.

Julián Álvarez (Argentina vs Croatia) – He ran over half the length of the pitch before benefiting from a fortuitous deflection to calmly poke the ball into the net for the world champions.

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon vs Serbia) – The veteran Cameroon forward shook off Serbia’s Nemanja Maksimović before dinking a lob over the head of keeper Vanja Milinković-Savić.

Luis Chávez (Mexico vs Saudi Arabia) – The best free-kick goal in Qatar.

Breakthroughs of the tournament

Enzo Fernández – The 21-year-old midfielder was crowned the young player of the tournament and was a vital player for Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina side.

Morocco – The first African nation to reach the last four in the World Cup. It does not get better than that.

Gonçalo Ramos – The attention was on the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo had been benched for Portugal’s last-16 clash. Ramos stepped up and scored a hat-trick to cast the spotlight firmly on himself.

Female referees – For the first time, women officials were used at the men’s tournament. Six officiated both on and off the field in Qatar.

Cody Gakpo – He scored three goals for the Netherlands and demonstrated the flexibility of playing different attacking positions.

Keanan Hemmonsbey

Games of the tournament

France vs Argentina (final) – The most entertaining World Cup final any neutral could have asked for. The match swayed from team to team, with the winner eventually decided on penalties after a 3-3 stalemate.

Saudi Arabia vs Argentina (group stage) – Saudi Arabia has the honours of boasting being the only team to have beaten eventual champions Argentina at the World Cup. A brilliant second-half comeback by the Arab side inspired an incredible victory.

Iran vs Wales (group stage) – The extended period of added time in the World Cup provided some late drama. This match is perhaps the best example, with Iran scoring two goals, one eight minutes after 90 minutes and a second 11 minutes later to secure their only win of the tournament.

Morocco vs Portugal (quarterfinal) – On the face of it, it seems like a dull 1-0 victory to Morocco, but in reality it is Africa’s biggest victory at a World Cup. The win over Portugal in the quarterfinal meant Morocco became the first African team to go through to the semifinals.

Germany vs Japan (group stage) – Japan produced one of the comeback victories of the tournament with a terrific second-half resurgence against Germany. After looking dead and buried at half-time, two late goals by Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano helped the Asian side to a 2-1 win.

Players of the tournament

Kylian Mbappé – A hat-trick in a World Cup final. What more can you ask from your star player? Mbappé stood up when his team needed him most throughout the tournament, scoring a tournament-high eight goals. The scary thing is Mbappé is still only 23 and his best years are ahead of him.

Lionel Messi – At 35, this was Leo Messi’s last shot at World Cup glory, and boy did he deliver. He rolled back the years, at times single-handedly keeping his Argentinian side in the fight, scoring seven goals throughout the tournament including one at every stage of the knockout stages.

Luka Modrić – The Croatian midfield maestro now has a World Cup bronze medal to go with his silver from four years before. At 37, he continued to pull the strings for his side at another global showpiece which may prove to be his last.

Antoine Griezmann – With doubts surrounding Griezmann’s place in the starting line-up headed into the World Cup, the midfield ace proved his worth, linking play with exquisite through-balls and relentless counter-pressing.

Nordin Amrabat – The winger-turned-midfielder had an exceptional tournament in the heart of Morocco’s side. He was a big reason Morocco only conceded one goal before their semifinal meeting with France, cutting out everything in midfield and proving nearly impossible to dispossess with the ball at his feet.

Flops of the tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo – The World Cup could not have gone worse for Ronaldo whose side was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Morocco. Ronaldo only scored one goal, from the penalty spot, and was relegated to the bench in the crunch games.

Neymar – Neymar didn’t have a particularly poor tournament, scoring twice and assisting once. But in the context of what his PSG teammates, Messi and Mbappé achieved – showing up when their national team needed them most – Neymar fell well short.

Ousmane Dembele – The left side of France’s attack, led by Mbappé, was as potent as a venomous snake bite, while the right, led by Dembele, was as docile as its victim. Dembele was particularly poor in France’s semifinal and final matches, losing the ball frequently and conceding a penalty in the final.

Belgium – Belgium has a star-studded albeit slightly ageing team and came into the World Cup as the No 2-ranked side in the world. However, throughout the tournament they showed their age more than their star power, surprisingly exiting in the group stage after only securing one victory.

Germany – 2014 World Cup winners are still yet to exit the group stages since that victory. It was another disappointing tournament for the Germans who lost to Japan in their opening fixture and failed to display any real dominance after.

Goals of the tournament

Richarlison (Brazil v Serbia) – Brazil’s Richarlison scored the goal of the tournament with a jaw-dropping overhead kick against Serbia.

Salem Aldawsari (Saudi Arabia vs Argentina) – With his side level pegging with Argentina, Aldawsari riggled some space between two defenders before unleashing a curling thunderbolt to secure the upset of the tournament for Saudi Arabia.

Angel Di Maria (Argentina vs France) – A brilliant team goal with Alexis Mac Allister playing a pivotal role, secured the goal of the World Cup final by Angel Di Maria.

Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Iran vs Wales) – With the sides level at 0-0 after 98, Chesmi rocketed an out-of-the-box screamer to send the Iranian fans into jubilation in Qatar.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands vs Ecuador) – Although the match ended in a stalemate, Gakpo’s long-range weak-foot goal was the standout moment of the encounter.

Breakthroughs of the tournament

Jamal Musiala – Germany may have only had three matches at the World Cup but Musiala took each 90-minute game as an opportunity to thrill. Although only 19 and not yet the completed product, Musiala has a bright future.

Enzo Fernandez – Fernandez started the tournament on the bench for Argentina but after impressive showings against Mexico and Poland proved his value. The 21-year-old won the Young Player of the Tournament award and deservedly so, displaying an excellent work rate and solidifying the defence.

Jude Bellingham – England only made it to the quarterfinal, but a shining light to emerge was the midfield talent of Bellingham. At only 19, the Borussia Dortmund starlet opened the World Cup scoring for his side against Iran and maintained a superior presence in midfield.

Julián Álvarez – Argentina have entered World Cups in the past with global stars Gonzalo Higuaín and Sergio Agüero as their frontmen and come up short. This year, 22-year-old Álvarez found some of the best form of his short career and has shown the talent Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola spotted in him to lure him to Etihad Stadium.

Cody Gakpo – Having lit up the Eredivisie with PSV this season, Gakpo carried his form into the World Cup, scoring a goal in each of the Dutch’s group games. The 23-year-old’s pace, strength and aerial ability set him apart. Hius excellent World Cup showing could mean he finds himself at a big European club when the next transfer window opens in January.

Cody Hansen

Games of the tournament

Argentina 3 vs 3 France – final (Argentina won 4-2 on penalties). It was probably the most exciting football match I’ve ever seen. Mbappé’s second goal to complete the comeback for France in regular time stands out as the highlight.

Argentina 2 vs 2 Netherlands, quarterfinal (Argentina won 4-3 on penalties) – It looked like Argentina had it all wrapped up before a miracle comeback from the Netherlands in the dying minutes to tie the game.

France 2 vs 1 England – It was a thrilling quarterfinal, which could easily have been a final between arguably the top two sides in the world.

Saudi Arabia vs Argentina – To beat a full-strength Argentinian side 2-1, who ultimately went on to become world champions, in the first game of the tournament is no mean feat. Has to go down as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Japan 2 vs 1 Germany (group stages) – Sitting at 1-0 down with 15 minutes to play, Japan scored two goals in eight minutes to seal victory over the 2014 world champions, and ultimately top their group.

Players of the tournament

Lionel Messi – Every time Argentina needed their talisman, he stepped up, scoring seven goals and assisting three en route to a fairytale World Cup win. He was also awarded his second Golden Ball in the process.

Kylian Mbappé – He scored eight goals, most of which were in open play, and carried his country when they needed him most. It is also hard to argue with a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

Emiliano Martinez – The 30-year-old, who only made his debut for Argentina in 2021, was exceptional throughout the tournament and emerged as a penalty shootout hero. Also, who could forget his save at the end of extra time in the final against France.

Sofyan Amrabat – Amrabat (26) was arguably Morocco’s star player during their historic run to the semifinals.

Jude Bellingham – At just 19, Bellingham ran the English midfield, showing an experience well beyond his years.

Flops of the tournament

Belgium – Entering the tournament ranked second in the world and coming off a third place at the 2018 edition, Belgium were tipped for great things. However, amid controversy behind the scenes, they were bundled out in the group stages.

Brazil – Looking for their first World Cup in 20 years, Brazil were tipped as the favourites in Qatar. Yet after strong performances throughout the tournament, highlighted by their 4-1 victory over South Korea in the round of 16, they crashed out in the quarterfinals after a penalty shootout against Croatia.

Germany – The 2014 world champions have exited the last two World Cups in the group stages. Their unsuccessful campaign was highlighted by a 2-1 loss to Japan.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Ronaldo has admittedly had the toughest year of his life, and although he had limited playing time, the five-times Ballon d’Or winner just didn’t show up at the 2022 edition, other than scoring a penalty in Portugal’s first game.

England – Although they were knocked out by France, reaching the quarterfinals considering the quality of their squad has to go down as a disappointing performance – especially with Harry Kane’s crucial penalty miss.

Goals of the tournament

Kylian Mbappé (France vs Argentina) – His second goal against Argentina in the final was an unbelievable finish, and to do it in the dying minutes of a World Cup final just shows the quality of the player.

Angel di Maria (Argentina vs France) – Di Maria may have had an easy finish, but the team play which led to the goal was a true work of art.

Richarlison (Brazil vs Serbia) – Richarlison’s spectacular effort, where he chipped the ball up in the air with his left foot before scoring an overhead kick with his right, would rank among the top five of any list.

Luis Chávez’ (Mexico vs Saudi Arabia) – An exquisite free-kick from distance which gave the keeper absolutely no chance.

Marcus Rashford (England vs Wales) – A touch of pure class from the Manchester United star.

Breakthroughs of the tournament

Morocco – It was a historic World Cup for underdogs Morocco, who topped their group, defeating Belgium in the process before victories against Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages saw them become the first African nation to reach the semifinals of the World Cup.

Japan – Although they were knocked out in the round of 16 on penalties against Croatia, Japan defeated Spain and Germany and topped Group E, in what was one of the biggest surprises of the tournament.

Gonçalo Ramos (forward, Portugal) – The 21-year-old burst onto the scene in the round of 16, scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland in his first international start for Portugal.

Croatia – Although they were surprise finalists last time around, I don’t think many would have tipped them to beat favourites Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Cody Gakpo (forward, Netherlands) – Tipped as a young talent, Gakpo emerged as one of Netherlands’ star players, scoring three goals en route to their quarter-final exit. DM