Newsdeck

Share to Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Share to Email App Email App Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp
Hide

Migrancy

UK’s Rwanda deportation plan is lawful, court rules

UK’s Rwanda deportation plan is lawful, court rules
Members of the Stand up to Racism protest group demonstrate against the deportations of Refugees to Rwanda at the High Court in London, Britain 19 December 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
By Reuters
19 Dec 2022
0

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is lawful, London’s High Court ruled on Monday, but upheld eight asylum seekers' individual legal challenges.

The policy, which was announced in April, would involve Britain sending tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on its shores more than 4,000 miles away (6,4000 km) to Rwanda.

Announcing the court’s decision, Judge Clive Lewis said it was lawful for Britain to make arrangements with the Rwanda government to send asylum seekers to the country for their asylum claims to be determined there.

“The (British) government has made arrangements with the government of Rwanda which are intended to ensure that asylum claims of people relocated to Rwanda are properly determined there,” the judge said.

“In those circumstances, the relocation of asylum seekers to Rwanda is consistent with the Refugee Convention and with the statutory and other legal obligations on the government, including the obligation imposed by the Human Rights Act 1998.”

But he said Britain’s interior minister, the Home Secretary, must consider properly the circumstances “of each individual claimant”.

“The Home Secretary has not properly considered the circumstances of the eight individual claimants whose cases we have considered,” he said.

Lewis said the Home Office’s decision in those cases “will be referred back to the Home Secretary for her to consider (them) afresh”.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin and Andrew MacAskill; editing by William James)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Day Four: Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as ANC president, Paul Mashatile new deputy president
Maverick News

Day Four: Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as ANC president, Paul Mashatile new deputy president
UCT Online High School parents angered by ‘arrogant and dismissive’ response to articles
Maverick News

UCT Online High School parents angered by ‘arrogant and dismissive’ response to articles
Ramaphosa’s Renew22 team decides to back Mabuyane over Lamola
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s Renew22 team decides to back Mabuyane over Lamola
Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special
Maverick Life

Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special
Last minute horse trading with KwaZulu-Natal sees Limpopo delegates at odds over voting for Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Last minute horse trading with KwaZulu-Natal sees Limpopo delegates at odds over voting for Ramaphosa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Boris Becker freed from UK prison, expected to be deported
Newsdeck

Boris Becker freed from UK prison, expected to be deported
Billionaire ‘scaffolding king’ guilty of bribing rugby boss
Sport

Billionaire ‘scaffolding king’ guilty of bribing rugby boss
Twitter prohibits users from promoting accounts on other social media platforms
Newsdeck

Twitter prohibits users from promoting accounts on other social media platforms
Bankman-Fried Accused of Fraud by US After Bahamas Arrest
Business Maverick

Bankman-Fried Accused of Fraud by US After Bahamas Arrest
ICC starts ruling on appeal of Ugandan child soldier who became LRA commander
Newsdeck

ICC starts ruling on appeal of Ugandan child soldier who became LRA commander

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.