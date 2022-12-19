Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

The 55th ANC Conference in pictures – Day Four, election’s results

President Cyril Ramaphosa following the announcement of his second term during the ANC's 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Maverick Life Editors
19 Dec 2022
Monday saw the announcement of ANC's new top seven leadership: Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as ANC president, and Paul Mashatile new deputy president. There were some laughter, some tears and many hugs. Here is a selection of joyful and revealing images of the ANC Conference, underway in Nasrec, Johannesburg until 20 December 2022.

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated by a delegate and Panyaza Lesufi at the 55th National Conference on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
President Cyril Ramaphosa and newly-appointed deputy president Paul Mashatile embrace following the announcement of the top seven during the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Emilie Gambade)
Delegates sing in celebration of Ramaphosa’s second term in the aftermath of the announcement of his second presidential term at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Delegates sing in support of the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa shortly before the announcement of the ANC’s new top seven leadership in Nasrec. 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Pro-Ramaphosa delegates celebrate his second term at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Security personnel at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Security personel at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Emilie Gambade)
Newly-appointed deputy president Paul Mashatile and President Cyril Ramaphosa share the stage at Narec following a tough leadership race at the ANC’s 55th national conference in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Newly-appointed deputy president Paul Mashatile and President Cyril Ramaphosa share the stage at Narec following a tough leadership race at the ANC’s 55th national conference in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Newly-appointed deputy president Paul Mashatile at Narec following a tough leadership race at the ANC’s 55th national conference in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Pro-Ramaphosa delegates celebrate his second term at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Pro-Ramaphosa delegates celebrate his second term at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa and newly-appointed deputy president Paul Mashatile embrace following the announcement of the top seven during the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Newly-appointed deputy president Paul Mashatile and chairperson Gwede Mantashe congratulate one another on their appointments at the ANC’s 55th national conference in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Newly-appointed chairperson Gwede Mantashe and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at the ANC’s 55th national conference in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa embraces second deputy-general Maropene Ramokgopa following the announcement of her election during the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Gwen Ramokgopa to the position of Treasurer-general at the 55th National Conference on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Nomvula Mokonyane and Paul Mashatile after being nominated at the 55th National Conference on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Nomvula Mokonyane with Fikile Mbalula after being nominated at the 55th National Conference on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
The ANC’s new top seven leadership from left: second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, chairperson Gwede Mantashe, President Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president Paul Mashatile and treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa.19 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
A delegate leaving the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 December 2022. (Photo: Emilie Gambade) DM/ ML
