Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief

A view of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, USA, 21 November 2022. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
By Reuters
19 Dec 2022
Dec 19 (Reuters) - A poll by Elon Musk on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO showed the majority of users of the social media platform who took part voted in favor of the move, after the poll ended on Monday.

About 57.5votes were for “Yes”, while 42.5were against the idea of Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter, according to the poll the billionaire launched on Sunday evening.

Musk said on Sunday he will abide by the results of the poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if results said he should.

Over 17.5 million people took part in the vote.

Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA.O, the electric-car maker Musk heads, were up more than 5% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

