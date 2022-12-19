Share to Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Share to Email App Email App Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp
Hide
Share to Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Share to Email App Email App Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp
Hide
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Business Maverick

Share to Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Share to Email App Email App Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp
Hide

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
By Rico
19 Dec 2022
0
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SANDF to guard four Eskom power plants under threat of sabotage and vandalism
Maverick News

SANDF to guard four Eskom power plants under threat of sabotage and vandalism
UCT Online High School parents angered by ‘arrogant and dismissive’ response to articles
Maverick News

UCT Online High School parents angered by ‘arrogant and dismissive’ response to articles
‘I feel absolutely gorgeous’ – joy (and some weeping) over Ramaphosa’s victory
Maverick News

‘I feel absolutely gorgeous’ – joy (and some weeping) over Ramaphosa’s victory
Ramaphosa allies form slim majority in top seven while Mashatile, Mokonyane balance the numbers
Maverick News

Ramaphosa allies form slim majority in top seven while Mashatile, Mokonyane balance the numbers
Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special
Maverick Life

Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special

TOP READS IN SECTION

Change in the ANC’s Top Six voting system sets the cat among the pigeons
Maverick News

Change in the ANC’s Top Six voting system sets the cat among the pigeons
Ramaphosa and Mkhize in ‘neck-and-neck battle’ for ANC’s top job - NEC insider
Maverick News

Ramaphosa and Mkhize in ‘neck-and-neck battle’ for ANC’s top job – NEC insider
Zuma’s attempt to privately prosecute Ramaphosa is nonsense, say experts
Maverick News

Zuma’s attempt to privately prosecute Ramaphosa is nonsense, say experts
Leadership nominations finalised after delays and horse-trading amid plentiful slate permutations 
Maverick News

Leadership nominations finalised after delays and horse-trading amid plentiful slate permutations 
ANC's Integrity Commission to summon 97 leaders named in Zondo State Capture report
Maverick News

ANC's Integrity Commission to summon 97 leaders named in Zondo State Capture report

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.