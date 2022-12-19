The timing and location of individual walkouts won’t be announced in advance, the union said in a statement on Sunday. Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The world’s largest online retailer is facing increased tension with workers, including complaints of unfair labour practices as well as employee activism and union drives at some facilities. In a watershed moment, Amazon warehouse workers on New York’s Staten Island voted to join the Amazon Labor Union in April.
Verdi called on Amazon employees at Bad Hersfeld, Dortmund, Graben near Augsburg, Koblenz, Leipzig, Rheinberg and Werne to join the strikes.
