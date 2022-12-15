Newsdeck

International Criminal Court

ICC starts ruling on appeal of Ugandan child soldier who became LRA commander

ICC starts ruling on appeal of Ugandan child soldier who became LRA commander
Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in the Lord's Resistance Army, is flanked by two security guards as he sits in the court room of the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands, 06 December 2016. EPA/Peter Dejong / POOL
By Reuters
15 Dec 2022
0

THE HAGUE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court on Thursday began reading out its verdict on the appeal of a former Ugandan child soldier who rose to be a commander in the notorious Lord's Resistance Army and was sentenced for 25 years for rape, murder and child abduction.

Judges have set aside more than four hours to deliver the verdict on Dominic Ongwen, who was taken into ICC custody in 2015. He was convicted and sentenced in 2021, but his lawyers have appealed against both the decisions on 90 grounds.

Led by fugitive warlord Joseph Kony, the LRA terrorized Ugandans for nearly 20 years as it fought the government of President Yoweri Museveni from bases in northern Uganda and neighbouring countries.

The militia has now largely been wiped out.

Ongwen, now in his mid-forties, was abducted as a nine year old and forced into a life of violence after the group killed his parents.

The defence had argued that his horrific experiences in the LRA meant he could not be held responsible for his later actions.

Judges, however, ruled that Ongwen was not under duress and acted independently at the time when he had committed the crimes he was charged with.

During the appeal hearing, the defence said the ICC was using Ongwen as a scapegoat for the crimes of LRA leader Kony who is still at large despite being the subject of an arrest warrant from the court since 2005.

“Everything that has happened is being blamed on me,” Ongwen had said during a hearing earlier this year.

The ICC prosecutor recently said he would seek to start proceedings against Kony and intensify efforts to bring him to trial. Read full story

Prosecutors and lawyers for the more than 4,000 victims participating in the case have asked judges to uphold the conviction and sentence.

The ICC was established in 2002 to try individuals for genocide, war crimes and other major human rights violations.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

André de Ruyter had a year from hell – and then he lost his political cover
Maverick News

André de Ruyter had a year from hell – and then he lost his political cover
Photo of ‘suspected gangster’ posing in Anti-Gang Unit vehicle sparks new probe into cop-criminal collusion
Maverick News

Photo of ‘suspected gangster’ posing in Anti-Gang Unit vehicle sparks new probe into cop-criminal collusion
Jacob Zuma’s State Security Agency secretly funded embassy of Central African Republic in Pretoria since 2014
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma’s State Security Agency secretly funded embassy of Central African Republic in Pretoria since 2014
Andre Lincoln’s safety fears: ‘Cops have removed my security despite info on hits,’ says retired Anti-Gang Unit boss
Maverick News

Andre Lincoln’s safety fears: ‘Cops have removed my security despite info on hits,’ says retired Anti-Gang Unit boss
Minister Dlamini Zuma should make the obvious move and step down from Cabinet
Maverick News

Minister Dlamini Zuma should make the obvious move and step down from Cabinet

TOP READS IN SECTION

US hails nuclear fusion breakthrough as energy dream takes shape
Newsdeck

US hails nuclear fusion breakthrough as energy dream takes shape
'Harry & Meghan’ series ranks as Netflix's biggest documentary debut
Newsdeck

'Harry & Meghan’ series ranks as Netflix's biggest documentary debut
US finalising arms upgrade to Ukraine with Patriot missiles
Newsdeck

US finalising arms upgrade to Ukraine with Patriot missiles
Twitter suspends page tracking Musk’s jet and personal account of the man behind @elonjet
Newsdeck

Twitter suspends page tracking Musk’s jet and personal account of the man behind @elonjet
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: No Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine, says Moscow
Newsdeck

Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: No Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine, says Moscow

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.