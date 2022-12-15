STREET TALK
Facing GBV, Part 6 — Recovering from systematic abuse within communities that turn a blind eye
Three women from Willowmore discuss how difficult it is to overcome the long-lasting trauma that is caused by gender-based violence. From marriages affected by rape to how their kids suffer, this film goes into detail about how abuse has impacted their relationships later in life.
Facing GBV – Part 6 is the 6th part of a 6-part series highlighting South Africa’s “second pandemic”: gender-based violence. In conjunction with the 16-days of Activism campaign, Street Talk TV strives to highlight the truths behind domestic violence and crimes against women. Special thanks to the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives.
This film was produced by Street Talk.
[insert logo]
Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations
Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.
Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com
Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet