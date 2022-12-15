Defend Truth

Facing GBV, Part 6 — Recovering from systematic abuse within communities that turn a blind eye

Facing GBV, Part 6 — Recovering from systematic abuse within communities that turn a blind eye
Filled with self-doubt and fear these women found what it means to get back their self-respect and self-love again. (Photo: Supplied by Street Talk)
By Street Talk
15 Dec 2022
Three women from Willowmore discuss how difficult it is to overcome the long-lasting trauma that is caused by gender-based violence. From marriages affected by rape to how their kids suffer, this film goes into detail about how abuse has impacted their relationships later in life.

Facing GBV – Part 6 is the 6th part of a 6-part series highlighting South Africa’s “second pandemic”: gender-based violence. In conjunction with the 16-days of Activism campaign, Street Talk TV strives to highlight the truths behind domestic violence and crimes against women. Special thanks to the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

