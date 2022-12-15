Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion Mark

Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion Mark
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla, arrives at court during the SolarCity trial in Wilmington, Delaware, US, 13 July 2021. (Photo: Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
15 Dec 2022
0

Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla Inc. shares, bringing the total amount he’s offloaded since late last year to almost $40 billion.

The latest disposal of about 22 million shares this week coincided with Musk falling from the top spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a position he’d occupied since September of last year. Tesla’s market value also slumped below the half-trillion-dollar mark for the first time since November 2020.

Musk’s persistent selling after repeated assurances that he was done unloading Tesla stock reflects mounting pressure on the finances of Twitter Inc. His erratic and impulsive approach to running the social-media company has alienated advertisers, and efforts to bring in more revenue from subscription fees backfired when impostor accounts exploited a poorly executed rollout of verification badges.

The chaos at Twitter has been an overhang on Tesla, which is facing its own set of challenges. The electric-car maker has cut prices and production this quarter in China and taken the rare step of offering incentives in the US. Musk has said the company is struggling to cope with the effects that China’s slumping property market, Europe’s energy crisis and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases are having on demand.

Tesla shares rallied as much as 2% as of 9:45 a.m. Thursday in New York. The stock has plunged 55% this year.

Musk tried for months to get out of the Twitter deal but ultimately failed. To help finance the purchase, he offloaded more than $15 billion of Tesla shares before closing the transaction — about $8.5 billion in April, then $6.9 billion in August. In November, he sold another $3.95 billion of his holdings.

Musk layered a significant amount of high-interest debt on Twitter’s balance sheet as part of his buyout. The company’s debt load swelled to about $13 billion — up from $1.7 billion pre-deal — and it’s now facing annual interest payments approaching $1.2 billion. Its borrowing could get even more expensive because the interest rates on about half of that debt aren’t locked in and will rise with the market.

“At risk of stating obvious, beware of debt in turbulent macroeconomic conditions, especially when Fed keeps raising rates,” Musk tweeted this week.

Musk’s recent sales shrink his stake in the company to roughly 13%, according to Bloomberg data. As of Wednesday’s close, he was worth $160.9 billion, ranking No. 2 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after France’s Bernard Arnault. His fortune has dropped by $109.4 billion this year.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Those Mantashe remarks and an ‘untenable’ situation – De Ruyter reveals why he had to leave Eskom
Maverick News

Those Mantashe remarks and an ‘untenable’ situation – De Ruyter reveals why he had to leave Eskom
André de Ruyter had a year from hell – and then he lost his political cover
Maverick News

André de Ruyter had a year from hell – and then he lost his political cover
Photo of ‘suspected gangster’ posing in Anti-Gang Unit vehicle sparks new probe into cop-criminal collusion
Maverick News

Photo of ‘suspected gangster’ posing in Anti-Gang Unit vehicle sparks new probe into cop-criminal collusion
Jacob Zuma’s State Security Agency secretly funded embassy of Central African Republic in Pretoria since 2014
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma’s State Security Agency secretly funded embassy of Central African Republic in Pretoria since 2014
Andre Lincoln’s safety fears: ‘Cops have removed my security despite info on hits,’ says retired Anti-Gang Unit boss
Maverick News

Andre Lincoln’s safety fears: ‘Cops have removed my security despite info on hits,’ says retired Anti-Gang Unit boss

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns
Business Maverick

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns
THE LAUNDRY, Part Two: The front, the accountant and the lawyer
South Africa

THE LAUNDRY, Part Two: The front, the accountant and the lawyer
De Ruyter’s resignation from Eskom a ‘major blow’ for power utility’s reform, warn business and investment experts
South Africa

De Ruyter’s resignation from Eskom a ‘major blow’ for power utility’s reform, warn business and investment experts
The Man in the Arena – De Ruyter was ‘marred by dust and sweat and blood’, and the same monsters await his successor
Maverick News

The Man in the Arena – De Ruyter was ‘marred by dust and sweat and blood’, and the same monsters await his successor
Dark, Dumb and Dangerous: Inside South Africa’s perfect (electrical) storm
Maverick News

Dark, Dumb and Dangerous: Inside South Africa’s perfect (electrical) storm

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.