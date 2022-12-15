Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on 10 December, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

When the full-time whistle blew in the eighth minute of stoppage time during Portugal’s 2022 Fifa World Cup quarterfinal clash against Morocco — the Moroccan fans, players and staff rejoiced. It was a victory for the ages, having defeated an immensely talented Portuguese team to become the first African side to reach a world cup semifinal in the 92-year history of the competition.

Yet amidst the ecstasy and celebrations, one man headed straight for the tunnel. And as he left the pitch in tears, covering his face with his hand — the reality set in that after 16 years and five World Cups, it would most likely be the last time one of the greatest players of all time would feature on the world’s biggest stage.

The beginning

During the first round of matches at the 2006 Fifa World Cup in Germany, a 21-year-old rising starlet named Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut, starting in Portugal’s 1-0 win over Angola.

Ronaldo, who was touted as a rare talent at Sporting Lisbon, signed for Manchester United at the age of 18 in 2003, having been headhunted by then manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Portuguese youngster broke out onto the world stage during the 2004 Uefa Euro tournament, scoring two goals in the tournament en route to Portugal’s final defeat to Greece.

Wearing the number 17 shirt, Ronaldo went on to score his first World Cup goal in Portugal’s next game against Iran, converting a penalty kick in the 80th minute to become his country’s youngest-ever goal scorer at the tournament.

After being injured in the first half of Portugal’s victorious round of 16 clash against the Netherlands, Ronaldo scored the winning penalty during the penalty shootout against England in the quarterfinals.

Portugal ultimately lost their semifinal clash against France, as well as the third-place playoff against hosts Germany, to finish the tournament in fourth place — Ronaldo starting all but one game during their campaign, scoring one goal.

2010 World Cup

In the four years between Germany and the 2010 tournament in South Africa, Ronaldo blossomed.

He inherited the No 7 shirt for Portugal, as well as the captaincy, after the retirement of the legendary Luis Figo in 2008.

He helped United to three consecutive Premier League titles — for the second of which he was awarded the Premier League Golden Boot as the league’s top scorer with 31 goals, as well as the European Golden Shoe, becoming the first-ever winger to win the award.

Ronaldo was also the top scorer in United’s successful 2007/08 Uefa Champions League campaign, scoring eight goals, which included scoring in the final against English rivals Chelsea.

He was awarded the 2008 Ballon d’Or for his standout year — United’s first (and only) winner since George Best in 1968, as well as the Fifa World Player of the Year, becoming the first ever Premier League player to claim the award.

Ahead of the 2009/10 season, the Portuguese star opted to join Real Madrid for a then-world-record transfer fee of £80-million, closing a chapter at United where he won nine trophies and scored 84 goals in 196 appearances. A reported 80,000 Madrid fans attended his presentation at the Santiago Bernabéu — a world record.

So, by the time the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa rolled around, Ronaldo, aged 25, had become a sporting icon.

However, he arrived in South Africa struggling for form on the international stage, having not scored a single goal during World Cup qualification, where Portugal scraped through in a playoff victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Yet when the tournament began, Ronaldo found his feet, putting in man-of-the-match performances in all three of Portugal’s group stage games against the Ivory Coast, North Korea and Brazil — although his only goal of the tournament came during a 7-0 demolition of North Korea, which was his first international goal in 16 months.

Portugal finished their group in second place with two draws and one win, however, they were knocked out in the round of 16, losing 1-0 to eventual champions Spain.

2014 World Cup

In the run-up to the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil, Ronaldo scored eight goals in qualification, which included scoring all four of Portugal’s goals during a playoff game against Sweden.

His hat-trick in the second game against Sweden meant he tied Pauleta’s record as Portugal’s all-time top scorer with 47 goals — a record he would eclipse after scoring twice in a friendly against Cameroon.

He was also coming off a 2013/14 season in which he scored an all-time record 17 goals in a victorious Champions League campaign for Madrid, as well as being the La Liga top scorer with 31 goals in 30 appearances, earning a second Ballon d’Or for his efforts.

But by the time the tournament started in June, Ronaldo’s participation was in severe doubt due to injury. He was struggling with patellar tendinitis and a thigh injury. Despite potentially risking his career, the 29-year-old chose to participate.

Portugal lost their opening game 4-0 to eventual world champions Germany, with Ronaldo playing the full 90 minutes. He then assisted the injury-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw against the United States, before scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Ghana. In the process, he became the first Portuguese player to play in, and score, in three World Cups.

Although it was a valiant effort, Portugal were knocked out in the group stages on goal difference, marking the first (and only) time in Ronaldo’s career the team didn’t progress to the knockout stages of an international tournament.

2018 World Cup

A 33-year-old Ronaldo, who became Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer as well as Portugal’s most capped player in the four years since Brazil, arrived at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia coming off a 2017/18 season in which he won a fifth Ballon d’Or, as well as a fifth Champions League title — becoming the first player to do so.

Portugal were victorious at the 2016 Uefa Euros — the first major title in the country’s history — while Ronaldo had ended the tournament with the Silver Boot, with three goals and three assists.

During qualifying for the World Cup, Ronaldo surpassed Miroslav Klose as the highest goal scorer in Fifa World Cup matches and qualifiers combined, with 32 goals.

And in Portugal’s opening game against Spain, the Portuguese star produced arguably his greatest World Cup performance, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw with Spain, which included a 30-yard curling free-kick to level the game in the 88th minute. In the process, he became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup match.

Ronaldo followed up that performance by scoring the only goal of the game during a 1-0 victory against Morocco, breaking Ferenc Puskás’ record as the highest European goal scorer of all-time with 85 international goals.

Although he had a penalty saved during a 1-1 draw against Iran, Portugal advanced to the knockout stages — finishing second in their group behind Spain. However, they were knocked out in the round of 16 after losing 2-1 to Uruguay.

Ronaldo scored four goals during the tournament, and as a result, was named in the 2018 World Cup’s dream team. He also finished as the runner-up for the Golden Boot.

Following the tournament, after much speculation about his future, Ronaldo signed a four-year contract with Juventus in a transfer worth €100-million. He ended his career at Real Madrid as the club’s all-time top scorer in all competitions, having scored an astonishing 450 goals in 438 appearances.

The last dance

Once again, ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, much had changed for the Portuguese icon.

In 2021, a 36-year-old Ronaldo was awarded the Golden Boot in the 2020 Uefa Euros (played in 2021), finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals and one assist, although Portugal were knocked out in the round of 16.

Shortly after the tournament, in arguably one of the most publicised transfers of all-time, Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United, having been persuaded by his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

He ended his career at Juventus with 101 goals and 20 assists in 134 games, becoming the first player to become the top scorer, as well as win every major domestic trophy, in the English, Spanish and Italian leagues.

Ronaldo ended his first season back at United as the club’s top scorer with 26 goals in all competitions — 18 coming in the Premier League and six in the Champions League.

He also overtook Iran’s Ali Daei as the leading goalscorer in the history of international football after scoring twice in a 2-1 win against the Republic of Ireland during a World Cup qualifier.

However, 2022 has admittedly been the most difficult year of Ronaldo’s life.

Earlier in the year, he and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced that their baby son had passed away during childbirth. As a result, Ronaldo took time off from football after what he described as the most difficult moment of his life.

On his return to United, Ronaldo fell out of favour with new head coach Erik ten Hag, resulting in the 37-year-old spending most of his time on the bench.

And after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which Ronaldo criticised Ten Hag while speaking openly about the state of the club, the Portuguese superstar and United came to a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

Yet, despite his tumultuous year and being a free agent for the first time in his career, Ronaldo arrived in Qatar to captain Portugal in a record-equalling fifth World Cup, in what was most likely his last chance at claiming the trophy he craved the most.

Ronaldo scored a penalty during a man-of-the-match performance in Portugal’s opening 3-2 win against Ghana, becoming the first male player to score at five different World Cups.

After a poor performance during a 2-0 win over Uruguay, Ronaldo was substituted after the first half of Portugal’s final group game against South Korea — with the team going on to lose the game 2-1.

Having made his frustrations known, the decision was made to bench Ronaldo for Portugal’s round of 16 clash against Switzerland — marking the first time Portugal had started a knockout game in an international tournament without Ronaldo since Euro 2000.

The team went on to win 6-1, with Ronaldo only coming on for the final 10 minutes. His replacement, a 21-year-old named Gonçalo Ramos, scored a hat-trick in his first start for Portugal.

After the strategy had worked for the round of 16, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos named an unchanged line-up for the quarter-final clash against Morocco, with Ronaldo once again on the bench.

However, this time the trick didn’t work. The Portuguese players didn’t show up, with Morocco taking an early 1-0 lead. And although Ronaldo came on for the final 40 minutes, desperately trying to lift his team, Morocco held on for the victory — becoming the first ever African national to reach the World Cup semifinals.

For Ronaldo, it was the end of a dream he had been chasing for over 16 years. Despite a career which includes five Ballon d’Ors, five Champions Leagues, every major domestic trophy in Spain, England and Italy, as well as being the leading goal scorer of all-time in international football, football’s greatest prize eluded him.

And as it is currently unclear when (or whether) the Portuguese icon will feature again in the footballing world, it is goodbye for now to one of the greatest to ever step onto the pitch. DM