OUT & ABOUT
A classic fairytale, the Polar Express and more — things to do this week around South Africa
Your weekly round-up of go-to events around the country.
WESTERN CAPE
Theatre
A Summer Night’s Dream
Drama, dance, acrobatics, and music come together for this outdoor show. The story, brought to life by a cast of 30 talented performers, follows “a magical musician who has the power to heal others”. The theatre performance is presented by Third World Bunfight and directed by South African artist Brett Bailey. Ticket prices range from R200 to R400 and are available for purchase on Webtickets.
Where: Spier Wine Farm, Stellenbosch
When: 16 – 17 December 2022
Read in Daily Maverick: Brett Bailey’s ‘Constellations’ is not what you expect
The classic fairytale gets a modern-day twist with this pantomime rendition presented by The Lilliput Children’s Theatre Company. Cinderella escapes her life of drudgery and servitude to her evil stepmother and stepsisters for a night, when her fairy godmother grants her the wish to attend a ball, where she meets the kind Prince Charming. Among the cast members are Monique Rockman as Cinderella, Liande Valentyn as the fairy godmother and Chantal Herman as Prince Charming, among other artists. Tickets cost R120 per person and are available via Webtickets.
Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town
When: 20 – 24 December 2022
Film Screening
SABMR Open-Air Movie Night: The Polar Express
Mark your calendars for an evening of entertainment while contributing to a worthy cause. Visitors can look forward to Christmas carols and an outdoor screening of The Polar Express. The film follows a young boy’s train journey to the North Pole in his quest to meet Santa Clause, and features the memorable people he meets along the way. All event proceeds will go towards The South African Bone Marrow Registry. Tickets cost R120 for adults and R80 for children under the age of 12, available via Computicket. The event begins at 6pm.
Where: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Cape Town
When: 20 December 2022
Comedy
Alfred Adriaan – Unfit & Forty
Day-to-day life remains the best source material for comedy show content. Drawing from his own life experiences, South African comedian and media personality Alfred Adriaan presents a new show chronicling the challenges that come with being middle-aged and married. Adriaan was nominated for two South African comics’ choice awards and stars in kykNET’s Hospitaal op Horings. The show begins at 8pm and is restricted to audience members over the age of 13. Tickets cost R185 per person and are available via Webtickets.
Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town
When: 20 – 24 December 2022
Music
Get Lucky Summer: Plett Edition ft GoodLuck & Majozi
The country’s favourite electronic music group is back with the increasingly popular “Get Lucky Summer” concert series. Known for putting on show-stopping performances across the globe, and for hits such as “Thinking About You”, GoodLuck will be joined by a host of supporting acts. The concert’s Plettenberg Bay edition line-up, taking place at the iconic Beacon Island Hotel Resort, will feature local singer-songwriter Majozi. Tickets cost R250 per person and are available via Howler. The event begins at 4pm.
Where: Beacon Island Lawns, Plettenberg Bay
When: 18 December 2022
Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Marin Alsop
Don’t miss out on catching a performance of the newly inducted Mzansi Philharmonic Orchestra on their inaugural nationwide tour. The orchestra will be led by New York-born conductor Marin Alsop. The tour also features the supporting performances of scores of local classical music talent, such as violinist Pieter Schoeman, who will lead the orchestra. Ticket prices range between R250 and R375 and are available via Quicket.
Where: Cape Town City Hall, Cape Town
When: 21 December 2022
***
GAUTENG
Music
Mzansi Fela Festival: Lifted – Let The Blind Sing
The show features a cast of dancers and musicians with various challenges and is aimed at providing differently abled performers with a platform upon which they can express themselves and their talents. The show forms a part of the annual Mzansi Fela Festival, which gives local artists the chance to perform across different creative disciplines. Tickets cost R150 per person and are available via Webtickets. The show begins at 6pm.
Where: The South African State Theatre, Pretoria
When: 14 – 18 December 2022
***
EASTERN CAPE
Music
Watershed LIVE at Cape St Francis Resort
One of South Africa’s most recognisable pop-rock bands will be embarking on a coastal tour, performing in various locations across the country. The band, which first came together in Johannesburg, has been in the industry for more than two decades and is known for singles such as “Indigo Girl”, “Letters” and “Undone”. Tickets cost R220 per person and are available for purchase via Bandsintown.
Where: Cape St Francis Resort, Cape St Francis
When: 22 December 2022
Comedy
Eastern Cape Finest Comedians Year-End Series
This collective show features the province’s top comedians. The line-up includes Ndumiso Lindi, also known as “the gentleman of the South African comedy circuit”, Tats Nkonzo, who you may recognise as the host of SA’s Got Talent, comedienne and media multihyphenate Khanyisa Bunu, among other talent. The show is suited for all age groups and begins at 7pm. Tickets cost R150 per person and are available via Computicket.
Where: Guild Theatre, East London
When: 21 – 22 December 2022
***
KWAZULU-NATAL
Magic show
Catch South African mentalist, magician and master of illusions, Brendon Peel, at the Umhlanga stop of his Impossible tour. Peel made an appearance during season 16 of Britain’s Got Talent. The show will begin at 6pm and end at 10pm. Tickets cost R250 per person and are available on the Bellézar official website.
Where: Bellézar Beach Cafe & Bar, Umhlanga
When: 18 – 21 December 2022
Hiking
Rastafarian Cave & Mzinyathi Falls Hike
Learn more about the local Rastafarian community and the Mzinyathi Falls – known for their cultural and religious significance – by participating in this 3-kilometre guided hike and tour. Hosted by Durban Hiking and Adventures, it will commence at 7am. Tickets cost R190 per person and are available via Quicket.
Where: Mzinyathi Falls, Iqadi
When: 17 December 2022 DM/ML
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet