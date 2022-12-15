Maverick Life

A classic fairytale, the Polar Express and more — things to do this week around South Africa

Goodluck performs during Huawei KDay at Meerendal Wine Estate on March 05, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Dereck Green
By Christina Makochieng
15 Dec 2022
Your weekly round-up of go-to events around the country.

WESTERN CAPE

Theatre

A Summer Night’s Dream

Drama, dance, acrobatics, and music come together for this outdoor show. The story, brought to life by a cast of 30 talented performers, follows “a magical musician who has the power to heal others”. The theatre performance is presented by Third World Bunfight and directed by South African artist Brett Bailey. Ticket prices range from R200 to R400 and are available for purchase on Webtickets.

Where: Spier Wine Farm, Stellenbosch
When: 16 – 17 December 2022

A Summer Night’s Dream. Image: Spier / Supplied
Read in Daily Maverick: Brett Bailey’s ‘Constellations’ is not what you expect

Cinderella

The classic fairytale gets a modern-day twist with this pantomime rendition presented by The Lilliput Children’s Theatre Company. Cinderella escapes her life of drudgery and servitude to her evil stepmother and stepsisters for a night, when her fairy godmother grants her the wish to attend a ball, where she meets the kind Prince Charming. Among the cast members are Monique Rockman as Cinderella, Liande Valentyn as the fairy godmother and Chantal Herman as Prince Charming, among other artists. Tickets cost R120 per person and are available via Webtickets.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town
When: 20 – 24 December 2022

Film Screening

SABMR Open-Air Movie Night: The Polar Express

Mark your calendars for an evening of entertainment while contributing to a worthy cause. Visitors can look forward to Christmas carols and an outdoor screening of The Polar Express. The film follows a young boy’s train journey to the North Pole in his quest to meet Santa Clause, and features the memorable people he meets along the way. All event proceeds will go towards The South African Bone Marrow Registry. Tickets cost R120 for adults and R80 for children under the age of 12, available via Computicket. The event begins at 6pm.

Where: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Cape Town
When: 20 December 2022

Comedy

Alfred Adriaan – Unfit & Forty

Day-to-day life remains the best source material for comedy show content. Drawing from his own life experiences, South African comedian and media personality Alfred Adriaan presents a new show chronicling the challenges that come with being middle-aged and married. Adriaan was nominated for two South African comics’ choice awards and stars in kykNET’s Hospitaal op Horings. The show begins at 8pm and is restricted to audience members over the age of 13. Tickets cost R185 per person and are available via Webtickets.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town
When: 20 – 24 December 2022

Music

Get Lucky Summer: Plett Edition ft GoodLuck & Majozi

The country’s favourite electronic music group is back with the increasingly popular “Get Lucky Summer” concert series. Known for putting on show-stopping performances across the globe, and for hits such as “Thinking About You”, GoodLuck will be joined by a host of supporting acts. The concert’s Plettenberg Bay edition line-up, taking place at the iconic Beacon Island Hotel Resort, will feature local singer-songwriter Majozi. Tickets cost R250 per person and are available via Howler. The event begins at 4pm.

Where: Beacon Island Lawns, Plettenberg Bay
When: 18 December 2022

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 05: Goodluck during Huawei KDay inspired by the new Huawei Nova 9 at Meerendal Wine Estate on March 05, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. The event is a highlight on the Cape Town live music event calendar and one of the biggest musical events in South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Dereck Green)
Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Marin Alsop

Don’t miss out on catching a performance of the newly inducted Mzansi Philharmonic Orchestra on their inaugural nationwide tour. The orchestra will be led by New York-born conductor Marin Alsop. The tour also features the supporting performances of scores of local classical music talent, such as violinist Pieter Schoeman, who will lead the orchestra. Ticket prices range between R250 and R375 and are available via Quicket.

Where: Cape Town City Hall, Cape Town
When: 21 December 2022

GAUTENG

Music

Mzansi Fela Festival: Lifted – Let The Blind Sing

The show features a cast of dancers and musicians with various challenges and is aimed at providing differently abled performers with a platform upon which they can express themselves and their talents. The show forms a part of the annual Mzansi Fela Festival, which gives local artists the chance to perform across different creative disciplines. Tickets cost R150 per person and are available via Webtickets. The show begins at 6pm.

Where: The South African State Theatre, Pretoria
When: 14 – 18 December 2022

EASTERN CAPE

Music

Watershed LIVE at Cape St Francis Resort

One of South Africa’s most recognisable pop-rock bands will be embarking on a coastal tour, performing in various locations across the country. The band, which first came together in Johannesburg, has been in the industry for more than two decades and is known for singles such as “Indigo Girl”, “Letters” and “Undone”. Tickets cost R220 per person and are available for purchase via Bandsintown.

Where: Cape St Francis Resort, Cape St Francis
When: 22 December 2022

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 31: Watershed performs during the concert on January 31, 2016 at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa. Roxette is touring South Africa as part of their "XXX - The 30th Anniversary Tour”to mark the band's 30th anniversary. (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)
Watershed performs during the concert on January 31, 2016 at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Comedy

Eastern Cape Finest Comedians Year-End Series

This collective show features the province’s top comedians. The line-up includes Ndumiso Lindi, also known as “the gentleman of the South African comedy circuit”, Tats Nkonzo, who you may recognise as the host of SA’s Got Talent, comedienne and media multihyphenate Khanyisa Bunu, among other talent. The show is suited for all age groups and begins at 7pm. Tickets cost R150 per person and are available via Computicket.

Where: Guild Theatre, East London
When: 21 – 22 December 2022

SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 24: Ndumiso Lindi during 'Boys Don't Cry In July' official opening night at Auto & General Theatre on the Square on July 24, 2019 in Sandton, South Africa. Comedian Ndumiso Lindi dedicates the show to his father, his life and times and is a personal comedy story that takes the audience on a laugh-a-minute journey through his life, words and wisdom. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Ndumiso Lindi during ‘Boys Don’t Cry In July’ official opening night at Auto & General Theatre on the Square on July 24, 2019 in Sandton, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

KWAZULU-NATAL

Magic show

Impossible with Brendon Peel

Catch South African mentalist, magician and master of illusions, Brendon Peel, at the Umhlanga stop of his Impossible tour. Peel made an appearance during season 16 of Britain’s Got Talent. The show will begin at 6pm and end at 10pm. Tickets cost R250 per person and are available on the Bellézar official website

Where: Bellézar Beach Cafe & Bar, Umhlanga
When: 18 – 21 December 2022

Hiking

Rastafarian Cave & Mzinyathi Falls Hike

Learn more about the local Rastafarian community and the Mzinyathi Falls – known for their cultural and religious significance – by participating in this 3-kilometre guided hike and tour. Hosted by Durban Hiking and Adventures, it will commence at 7am. Tickets cost R190 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: Mzinyathi Falls, Iqadi
When: 17 December 2022 DM/ML

