A softer-than-expected figure for the US consumer price index stoked a rally across stocks and bonds on Tuesday, but the gains were tempered by caution that the Fed may still remain resolute on continuing rate hikes. While a 50 basis-point increase in Fed’s policy rate later Wednesday is firmly priced in, traders remain on the edge over what signals policymakers may offer on when the hikes will stop and whether a rate cut is possible next year.

“The whole concept that the Fed is going to pivot to us is way overdone,” said David Spika, president and chief investment officer of GuideStone Capital Management. “The bottom line is that inflation is still running over 7%, the Fed is going to have to continue to raise interest rates — Jerome Powell is going to make that very clear today.”

If Powell highlights how perplexed he is that markets have eased since the last meeting, that would be interpreted as a hawkish signal, George Goncalves, head of US macro strategy at MUFG Securities Americas Inc., said in a note.

“Markets are priced to a dovish outcome,” he said. “Anything short of it could still end up viewed as disappointing.”

In the UK, two-year gilts advanced. Inflation in the country fell from a 41-year high in November, raising the possibility that the worst of the cost-of-living squeeze is over.

Europe’s equity benchmark fell after posting the biggest single-day advance since Nov. 10 as caution prevailed over Fed’s messaging later in the day as well as expectations for rate hikes by the European Central Bank and Bank of England on Thursday.

West Texas Intermediate contracts rose for a third day and traded around $76 a barrel. Traders also weighed the demand outlook amid a rapid relaxation of Covid restrictions in China against the effect of new cases on economic activity in the country.

Key events this week:

FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair news conference, Wednesday

China medium-term lending, property investment, retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Thursday

ECB rate decision and ECB President Lagarde briefing, Thursday

Rate decisions for UK BOE, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thursday

US cross-border investment, business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:08 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%

The MSCI World index rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0646

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2384

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 134.96 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $18,048.1

Ether rose 1.5% to $1,339.44

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.49%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.94%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.33%

Commodities