US Stocks Rise Ahead of Fed; Short-Term Bonds Gain: Markets Wrap

Stock price information displayed in the lobby of the Euronext NV stock exchange in Paris, France, on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. European stock investors are grappling with sticky inflation, hawkish central banks and a worsening energy crisis. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
14 Dec 2022
US stocks advanced and short-term Treasuries gained as investors debated whether inflation had eased enough to encourage the Federal Reserve to slow monetary tightening.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped after wavering earlier in the session. The policy-sensitive two-year Treasury yield hovered around 4.17%. The dollar slipped for a second day.

A softer-than-expected figure for the US consumer price index stoked a rally across stocks and bonds on Tuesday, but the gains were tempered by caution that the Fed may still remain resolute on continuing rate hikes. While a 50 basis-point increase in Fed’s policy rate later Wednesday is firmly priced in, traders remain on the edge over what signals policymakers may offer on when the hikes will stop and whether a rate cut is possible next year.

“The whole concept that the Fed is going to pivot to us is way overdone,” said David Spika, president and chief investment officer of GuideStone Capital Management. “The bottom line is that inflation is still running over 7%, the Fed is going to have to continue to raise interest rates — Jerome Powell is going to make that very clear today.”

If Powell highlights how perplexed he is that markets have eased since the last meeting, that would be interpreted as a hawkish signal, George Goncalves, head of US macro strategy at MUFG Securities Americas Inc., said in a note.

“Markets are priced to a dovish outcome,” he said. “Anything short of it could still end up viewed as disappointing.”

Investors Still Sense an End to the Hikes

In the UK, two-year gilts advanced. Inflation in the country fell from a 41-year high in November, raising the possibility that the worst of the cost-of-living squeeze is over.

Europe’s equity benchmark fell after posting the biggest single-day advance since Nov. 10 as caution prevailed over Fed’s messaging later in the day as well as expectations for rate hikes by the European Central Bank and Bank of England on Thursday.

West Texas Intermediate contracts rose for a third day and traded around $76 a barrel. Traders also weighed the demand outlook amid a rapid relaxation of Covid restrictions in China against the effect of new cases on economic activity in the country.

Key events this week:

  • FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair news conference, Wednesday
  • China medium-term lending, property investment, retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Thursday
  • ECB rate decision and ECB President Lagarde briefing, Thursday
  • Rate decisions for UK BOE, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thursday
  • US cross-border investment, business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday
  • Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:08 a.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%
  • The MSCI World index rose 1.1%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%
  • The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0646
  • The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2384
  • The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 134.96 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $18,048.1
  • Ether rose 1.5% to $1,339.44

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.49%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.94%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.33%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $76.77 a barrel
  • Gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,822 an ounce

