Ukraine war

Kremlin says Christmas ceasefire not on the agenda in Ukraine

People share the Flame of Bethlehem after members of the Plast National Scout Organization of Ukraine held a ceremony to hand it to the Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All of Ukraine in St. Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, 11 December 2022. The group received the Flame of Bethlehem from the scouts of Poland and Slovakia, and will pass it on to all regions of the country, including the recently recaptured territories, along with Christmas presents for children. The organizers highlighted the importance of the event this winter in particular as Ukrainians are affected by shelling, power cuts and difficult living conditions. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
By Reuters
14 Dec 2022
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it had not received any proposals about a "Christmas ceasefire" in Ukraine, as fighting looks set to drag on through the winter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Russia this week to start withdrawing its troops by Christmas as the first step towards a peace deal after nearly 10 months of war.

Asked on Wednesday whether Moscow had seen proposals for a “Christmas ceasefire,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “No, no such offers have been received from anybody. This topic is not on the agenda.”

After a series of lightning Ukrainian counteroffensives which has seen Kyiv regain control over around half of the territory Moscow captured in the first weeks of the war, neither side has made significant territorial gains in the past month.

Military analysts say a winter deadlock could set in, even as fierce fighting continues especially in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, where Russian forces are pushing to capture the town of Bakhmut.

Peskov said on Tuesday there would be no peace with Kyiv until Zelenskiy accepted the “realities” on the ground – namely, Russian control over four Ukrainian regions it annexed in September following “referendums” decried as coercive and illegal by Kyiv, the West and a majority of states at the United Nations.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Jake Cordell; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

