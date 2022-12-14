Newsdeck

STREAMING SERVICE SENSATION

‘Harry & Meghan’ series ranks as Netflix’s biggest documentary debut

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speak onstage at the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on 6 December 2022 in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images for 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
By Reuters
14 Dec 2022
0

Netflix’s documentary series about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan racked up more viewing time on the streaming service than any other documentary during its first week, the company said on Tuesday.

The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan” recorded 81.55 million viewing hours after its debut last Thursday, Netflix said in a statement. More than 28 million households watched at least part of the series.

“Harry & Meghan” was the second most watched English-language series on Netflix globally between December 5 and 11, behind only Addams Family drama “Wednesday”. “Harry & Meghan” was the number one English-language series during the week in Britain.

In the first three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat and Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates.

The second batch of “Harry & Meghan” episodes will be released on Netflix on Thursday.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis.)

 

 

