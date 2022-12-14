Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speak onstage at the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on 6 December 2022 in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images for 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan” recorded 81.55 million viewing hours after its debut last Thursday, Netflix said in a statement. More than 28 million households watched at least part of the series.

“Harry & Meghan” was the second most watched English-language series on Netflix globally between December 5 and 11, behind only Addams Family drama “Wednesday”. “Harry & Meghan” was the number one English-language series during the week in Britain.

In the first three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat and Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates.

The second batch of “Harry & Meghan” episodes will be released on Netflix on Thursday.

