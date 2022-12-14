France are looking to reach back-to-back World Cup finals for the first time in their history, and become the first nation to do it since Brazil in 1994 and 1998.

And by reaching the semifinals, Morocco have already far exceeded the expectations of pretty much everyone on this planet apart from Samuel Eto’o (he predicted they would reach the final). They have gone further than any African team in the history of the tournament. In the past, only Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) had got as far as the quarterfinals. Having knocked out Spain and Portugal already, Morocco will fear nobody.

Before each France game, the big question is “how do you stop Kylian Mbappe?”

Why wouldn’t you ask that question? Mbappe is near-unstoppable at the moment, providing threat on the ball with his passes, carries and shots, but also his dangerous runs off the ball to receive in dangerous areas.

Of course, the answer to “how do you stop Kylian Mbappe?” is complicated. As The Athletic analysed after the win against England, there are multiple ways to dampen France’s left-sided threat altogether — be it extra defensive cover, preventing the supply line, or using attack as the best form of defence.

Today’s game takes on extra nuance, as Mbappe faces his Paris Saint-Germain teammate and close friend Achraf Hakimi in a straight shootout on France’s left flank. It is a match-up that Mbappe spookily predicted at the start of the year.

Throwback to January 2022, when Mbappe predicted he would face Achraf Hakimi at the World Cup:

Mbappe: “I will have to destroy my friend… It will break my heart a little, but that’s football.”

Hakimi: “I’m going to smash him.”

🎥 @beinsports_FR pic.twitter.com/L5Mh3mCW1u

— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) December 12, 2022

So there are few people in world football better placed than Hakimi to know how to nullify Mbappe’s threat.

“I’m not going to set up a plan to counter Mbappe. Unfortunately for us, France have other great players,” explained the Morocco manager Walid Regragui. “(Antoine) Griezmann is on his game, (Ousmane) Dembele on the other wing is a great complement to Mbappe.

“To focus on Mbappe would be a mistake. Hakimi is one of the best in the world in his position too, so it will be a great duel between two champions, both going at it hell for leather.”

Attack is the best form of defence

This touches upon an important lesson from how England dealt with Mbappe. Not only should you look to nullify the threat, but use attack as the best form of defence to exploit the space he leaves behind him.

England showed how vulnerable France were down their left flank, with Bukayo Saka providing a strong attacking threat down England’s right side throughout. Harry Kane frequently shifted across to support, and Jordan Henderson or Jude Bellingham provided numerical superiority with overlaps or neat one-twos which left France’s left-back, Theo Hernandez, vulnerable to the overload.

This meant that France could not build their attack how they would have liked. Instead, 40% of their attacking touches came on the right flank occupied by Dembele – the first time all tournament that the left flank has not had the highest share of touches in a game that Mbappe has started.

Regragui would be wise to take the same approach, where the energy of midfielder Azzedine Ounahi could help their right-winger, Hakim Ziyech, and Hakimi would provide a stronger attacking threat than Kyle Walker did for England.

If you’re looking for a way to get at France, then try to attack that left side. A simple look at where they have conceded their most chances shows that you can get joy in those advanced positions. Despite winning the game against England, they will not want another 90 minutes like they had on Saturday.

Flank danger

If there are two areas where Morocco can be devastating with the ball, it is on either flank.

In Sofiane Boufal (left) and Ziyech (right) they have quality dribblers, but critically both play “wrong-sided”, in that their strong foot is the opposite to the side they play on, so they love to cut inside.

Given their strengths one-on-one and the attacking, forward-running fullbacks Morocco have with Hakimi (right) and Noussair Mazraoui (left), it makes sense for Regragui’s side to maximise their opportunities in space.

Often Morocco will play big switches between the flanks and often these are attempted early in the possession, particularly as an out-ball on the counterattack when opponents have pushed fullbacks forward.

Ziyech – who has been among the feel-good stories of the tournament – has attempted the fourth-most switches of play at the tournament (nine) and Morocco have attempted the third-most of any nation (31), despite averaging just 33% possession.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Can Morocco actually go all the way to win the World Cup?”

Though it seems more likely that the switch would be to Ziyech on the right side (France’s left) rather than from him against Didier Deschamps’s side, given Mbappe’s limited defensive contributions and how isolated Theo Hernandez can become down the left flank.

Of the four semifinalists, Morocco were the only team yet to go behind this tournament.

The only goal that Morocco have conceded was an own goal in their 2-1 victory over Canada. For the less observant among you, Morocco’s defensive structure is rather strong.

So, how do you break them down?

Well, one method would be a fast start. The physical and psychological energy exerted against Spain and Portugal means that Morocco will come into this clash somewhat fatigued.

Another method is to overload their back line on the flanks. France have looked particularly strong when Theo Hernandez has played high and wide to make a front five, which would drag Moroccan players out of position in response to the numerical superiority out wide.

However, one specific chink in their armour could be their defensive set pieces. Morocco’s defensive solidity has been on show in their last five games, but when looking at their expected goals conceded (xGA) from set pieces as a share of total xGA, they are the highest among all teams to reach the quarter-finals – 46.4% of Morocco’s xGA has come from set pieces. Their over-reliance on a man-marking approach could prove costly against France.

Even in the Portugal game, it was set pieces again. Joao Felix’s early header was saved by Yassine Bounou, but there was a moment in the second half when Bernardo Silva could have had a dangerous shot on goal if not for a poor pass from Bruno Fernandes.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Dreams crushed but it’s back to the daily grind for heartbroken players”

On that free kick, Morocco tried to protect the near post with two zonal players in addition to the man-markers , which left Bernardo completely free near the penalty spot.

Morocco are a hard team to break down in open play, which is why set pieces could be a smart solution for France. Could this be Morocco’s Achilles’ heel?

Griezmann danger

For all of the focus on Mbappe, France’s most important player this tournament has arguably been Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann has played 72 consecutive games for France across all competitions — a mind-blowing statistic which highlights just how much of a crucial cog he is in the French system.

As The Athletic have analysed, Griezmann is a lesser-sung hero to some, but not to his team-mates. The versatility that he has shown has been mightily impressive, taking on a deeper role that allows him to drift across the pitch and stitch France’s attack together.

Where typically you would expect to see centre-backs or fullbacks accrue the most touches within a game, no player had more touches than Griezmann’s 58 in their quarter-final clash with England – highlighting his metronomic contribution to France’s performance.

Tactically, Griezmann’s midfield responsibility has been elevated going into the tournament. With the absence of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba as a double pivot in midfield, France were light in experience in that key area of the pitch.

As French captain Hugo Lloris identifies, the harmony in the squad has helped with the alchemy between age groups across the pitch. “We have a core of more experienced players, we complement each other in terms of our play and what we say to each other. Yes, we have young players, but they bring their talent and determination and carefree attitude.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Deschamps intelligent tweak is testament to the manager, but also Griezmann himself after predominantly playing as a fixed No 10 in a 3-4-1-2 in the previous 12 months, to get the best out of Karim Benzema and Mbappe in attack.

Not many can match Griezmann for his creativity but he has shown a world-class level of completeness at this tournament.

“He is capable of playing in another role as well if I think it’s for the good of the team,” said France head coach Deschamps back in 2016 after Griezmann won the Golden Boot at the European Championship. And how he has foreshadowed this.

Without the ball, France have been one of the more passive teams. Morocco (20.8) were the only team to reach the quarter-finals with a higher opposition passes per defensive action than France (18.2).

Against England, France adapted their 4-2-3-1 shape to a 4-4-2 mid-block.

Mbappe stayed high alongside Giroud but Griezmann slotted into the midfield four as they looked to mark England’s midfield trio out of the game.

​

Griezmann held shape well but ranked second among France players for duels (13) and ball recoveries (six) against England, indicating a role that involved significantly more than screening passing lanes.

At times, the 31-year-old would start in the midfield line and prevent central passes…

… before looking to spring on backwards passes and break out of shape to force England long.

This continued all game, with Griezmann recording his most duels and joint-most ball recoveries in a single match this tournament.

“You can see the influence he (Griezmann) has with the goals he scores and assists he makes. Then add to that the capacity he has to change the game, while getting back and doing his defensive duties. He is one of the greatest players of all time, both in Europe and worldwide,” said Deschamps last summer.

France’s clash with Morocco is a fascinating match-up, and in many ways hard to predict.

Will Morocco contain France for long periods with their disciplined mid-to-low block? Or will the game open up into a more transitional tie with the athletic players both sides have on show? DM

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.