Newsdeck

Right-to-die

Dutch court rejects attempt to widen euthanasia laws

Dutch court rejects attempt to widen euthanasia laws
Cyclists in the cold on the Rijnbridge in Rhenen, the Netherlands, 13 December 2022. EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL NETHERLANDS OUT
By Reuters
14 Dec 2022
0

THE HAGUE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Netherlands does not have to widen its euthanasia laws by legalising assisting in a suicide for everyone, not just for doctors, Dutch judges ruled on Wednesday after a challenge from a right-to-die organisation.

In their written decision, the judges ruled that the Dutch law strikes a “fair balance between the societal interests of a ban on assisting a suicide – protection of life and preventing abuse of vulnerable persons – and the interests of an individual to have access to physician-assisted suicide in the case of unbearable suffering without the prospect it will get better”.

The case was brought by right-to-die organisation Cooperative Last Will as strategic litigation aimed at getting the Netherlands to widen existing laws.

It had argued that the ban on assisting suicide not overseen by medical professionals violated the right to self-determination and respect for private life enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights.

Lawyers for the Dutch state said the euthanasia laws strike a balance between the duty of the state to protect citizens, even from themselves, and individual autonomy.

The Netherlands was the first country in the world to legalise euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide under strict conditions and when overseen by medical professionals.

Assisting a suicide or providing a means for someone to take their own life outside of the strict criteria is punishable with a jail term of up to three years.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa quashed as few rebels voted 'yes' and his loudest critics were nowhere to be seen
Maverick News

Impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa quashed as few rebels voted 'yes' and his loudest critics were nowhere to be seen
THE LAUNDRY, Part Two: The front, the accountant and the lawyer
South Africa

THE LAUNDRY, Part Two: The front, the accountant and the lawyer
Hawks swoop on Tembisa Hospital at same time investigation confirms the slain Babita Deokaran was right
Maverick News

Hawks swoop on Tembisa Hospital at same time investigation confirms the slain Babita Deokaran was right
ANC MPs join Mkhize and Mashatile in rebranding themselves as corruption-busters
South Africa

ANC MPs join Mkhize and Mashatile in rebranding themselves as corruption-busters
Top cop Fannie Masemola should be charged with perjury for ‘lies’ about corruption whistle-blower — letter to Parliament
Maverick News

Top cop Fannie Masemola should be charged with perjury for ‘lies’ about corruption whistle-blower — letter to Parliament

TOP READS IN SECTION

Turkey’s leader warns Greece that ballistic missiles can hit Athens
Newsdeck

Turkey’s leader warns Greece that ballistic missiles can hit Athens
US slaps sanctions on son of Zimbabwe's president ahead of Africa Leaders summit
Newsdeck

US slaps sanctions on son of Zimbabwe's president ahead of Africa Leaders summit
US hails nuclear fusion breakthrough as energy dream takes shape
Newsdeck

US hails nuclear fusion breakthrough as energy dream takes shape
New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws
Newsdeck

New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws
Ukraine latest: Zelensky says lull in attacks will be fleeting
Newsdeck

Ukraine latest: Zelensky says lull in attacks will be fleeting

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.