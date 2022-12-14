Business Maverick
Delegates Walk Out of Key COP15 Biodiversity Funding Talks
The most important biodiversity talks in a decade hit a significant roadblock in the early hours, as delegates from developing countries attending the COP15 gathering in Montreal walked away from talks focused on how to fund targets to protect the world’s ecosystems.
“The issue that seemed to have precipitated the walkout was a discussion on the creation of a new fund for biodiversity, and the difference of opinion between developed and developing countries,” he said. The walkout, in a working group focused on resource mobilization, included delegates from all developing countries, including “like-minded, mega-diverse countries,” he said.
A meeting of the heads of delegations will take place at 11 a.m. this morning to attempt to resolve the impasse, Ainsworth said, but declined to comment further.
COP15: What to Expect From the UN Biodiversity Conference
The protest comes as high-level negotiations with environment ministers are set to begin today on the most important aspects of the COP15 agreement. That includes numerical targets in the draft Global Biodiversity Framework that will lay out countries’ approach to biodiversity for the next decade. A key part of those talks is hammering out how measures — which could include protecting 30% of the world’s land and sea — will be funded.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet