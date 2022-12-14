Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Delegates Walk Out of Key COP15 Biodiversity Funding Talks

Delegates Walk Out of Key COP15 Biodiversity Funding Talks
Parties of the United Nations at the Nature and Culture Summit during COP15 held in Montreal, Canada, and hosted by the Chinese government, 12 December 2022. (Photo: Julia Evans)
By Bloomberg
14 Dec 2022
0

The most important biodiversity talks in a decade hit a significant roadblock in the early hours, as delegates from developing countries attending the COP15 gathering in Montreal walked away from talks focused on how to fund targets to protect the world’s ecosystems.

The protest happened at about 1 a.m. local time, David Ainsworth, information officer for the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, United Nations Environment Programme, said in a news conference.

“The issue that seemed to have precipitated the walkout was a discussion on the creation of a new fund for biodiversity, and the difference of opinion between developed and developing countries,” he said.  The walkout, in a working group focused on resource mobilization, included delegates from all developing countries, including “like-minded, mega-diverse countries,” he said.

A meeting of the heads of delegations will take place at 11 a.m. this morning to attempt to resolve the impasse, Ainsworth said, but declined to comment further.

COP15: What to Expect From the UN Biodiversity Conference

The protest comes as high-level negotiations with environment ministers are set to begin today on the most important aspects of the COP15 agreement. That includes numerical targets in the draft Global Biodiversity Framework that will lay out countries’ approach to biodiversity for the next decade. A key part of those talks is hammering out how measures — which could include protecting 30% of the world’s land and sea — will be funded.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa quashed as few rebels voted 'yes' and his loudest critics were nowhere to be seen
Maverick News

Impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa quashed as few rebels voted 'yes' and his loudest critics were nowhere to be seen
Minister Dlamini Zuma should make the obvious move and step down from Cabinet
Maverick News

Minister Dlamini Zuma should make the obvious move and step down from Cabinet
Ramaphosa suspends WC Judge President John Hlophe pending Parliament's vote on his removal
Maverick News

Ramaphosa suspends WC Judge President John Hlophe pending Parliament's vote on his removal
Hawks swoop on Tembisa Hospital at same time investigation confirms the slain Babita Deokaran was right
Maverick News

Hawks swoop on Tembisa Hospital at same time investigation confirms the slain Babita Deokaran was right
ANC MPs join Mkhize and Mashatile in rebranding themselves as corruption-busters
South Africa

ANC MPs join Mkhize and Mashatile in rebranding themselves as corruption-busters

TOP READS IN SECTION

THE LAUNDRY, Part Two: The front, the accountant and the lawyer
South Africa

THE LAUNDRY, Part Two: The front, the accountant and the lawyer
Dark, Dumb and Dangerous: Inside South Africa’s perfect (electrical) storm
Maverick News

Dark, Dumb and Dangerous: Inside South Africa’s perfect (electrical) storm
Time’s up for V&A Food Market traders after new lease is signed with global entertainment and media group
South Africa

Time’s up for V&A Food Market traders after new lease is signed with global entertainment and media group
Chris Griffith falls on his sword, quits as Gold Fields’ CEO over failed Yamana transaction
Business Maverick

Chris Griffith falls on his sword, quits as Gold Fields’ CEO over failed Yamana transaction
Crypto – looking back at a year of birth, life and death
Maverick News

Crypto – looking back at a year of birth, life and death

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.