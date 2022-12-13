Ukrainian artillerymen lload an ammunition inside of a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer at a position along the front line, Donetsk region. Photographer: Ihor Tkachov/AFP/Getty Images

Zelensky suggested Russia start withdrawing troops from Ukraine around Christmas as a good-faith gesture that it’s ready to “abandon aggression,” he told Group of Seven leaders on Monday.

Russia removing its troops from Ukrainian territory would mean a “secure” halt to military actions, Zelenskiy said, referring to areas in the country’s east and south seized by Russia as well as the Crimean peninsula, annexed in 2014.

Zelensky reiterated his call for modern tanks and long-range missiles, saying Russia is dominating Ukraine with its artillery. He also called for economic support, saying Ukraine will need to import an extra 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas this winter as Russia targets its energy infrastructure.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Russia shelled the southern city of Kherson and the region, hitting residences, infrastructure and several hospitals, including children’s and maternity wards, Serhii Khlan, the deputy of Kherson region council said at online briefing. At least one person was killed, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor general office’s Telegram account. Russian forces conducted two missile strikes against civil infrastructure in the Donbas city of Kostyantynivka, 11 air attacks on targets along the contact line and more than 60 assaults with multiple-launch rocket systems against civilian targets in Kherson and at Ukrainian military positions, Ukraine’s general staff said on Facebook.

Zelensky Warns of New Assaults (12:20 a.m.)

The temporary absence of massive strikes on Ukraine shows only that Russia is preparing for them and can hit at any time, Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on Monday.

“Russia has not given up terror tactics,” he added. “They still hope for blackouts. This is the last hope of terrorists.” At the same time, Zelenskiy urged Ukrainians to take all alarms and military warnings seriously.

EU Nations in Deal to Allow Ukraine Aid (12:20 a.m.)

European Union countries reached a preliminary agreement to clear the way for Ukraine to receive crucial aid from the bloc after Hungary dropped its opposition in exchange for a reduction in penalties over graft concerns.

Hungary had been vetoing an €18 billion ($19 billion) support package for Ukraine, a measure that requires the consent of all 27 EU members. As part of the deal struck among EU ambassadors on Monday, Hungary removed its block on the money, according to a tweet from the Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency.

Biden Says US Sending Weapons, Not Troops to Ukraine (6:20 p.m.)

President Joe Biden says the US would continue sending military equipment to Ukraine but would not deploy American service members there.

“Are we sending troops to Ukraine? No, we’re sending material like we have,” Biden said Monday. He was questioned after NBC News reported the Pentagon is discussing whether to send US troops to Ukraine as part of an effort to shore up weapons sent there, citing three unnamed senior American officials.

Separately, a senior US defense official said Russia is increasingly relying on aging artillery shells to bombard Ukraine. The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, said some of the shells Russia is using are 40 years old.

G-7 Launches New Aid Platform to Steer Funding (6:14 p.m.)

Group of Seven leaders launched a new platform to coordinate aid destined for Ukraine after they held a virtual meeting to discuss Ukraine’s immediate needs following Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure.

European Union foreign ministers also agreed to boost the bloc’s main weapons fund by €2 billion ($2.1 billion) at a meeting in Brussels where they also approved new sanctions on Iran for its provision of drones to Moscow.

President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday affirmed US support for Ukraine. The US has promised $38 billion in military support and delivered $13 billion in direct aid to Ukraine already.

EU Backs More Iran Sanctions Over Military Aid to Russia (6 p.m.)

EU states backed additional sanctions targeting Iran over military drone deliveries to Russia as well as Tehran’s violent crackdown on protesters.

The targets included Iranian companies involved in the research, design and manufacturing of parts of the drones used in Ukraine, as well as senior Iranian officials responsible for exporting the systems or training Russian forces on them, according to an EU document.

The bloc is also set to approve new sanctions on Russia targeted at its defense sector and those responsible for looting Ukrainian grain, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters.

G-7 Launches New Platform to Coordinate Aid (5:55 p.m.)

Leaders of the world’s most advanced economies agreed to launch a platform to coordinate and steer financial aid from international donors for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“The goal is to build this platform quickly with the participation of Ukraine, international financial institutions and other partners,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said following a G-7 leaders video call in which Zelenskiy also took part.

“The reconstruction of Ukraine will be a task for mankind — comparable to the Marshall Plan after the Second World War,” Scholz added.

Hungary Wants Some Officials Knocked off Russia Sanctions List (4:50 p.m.)

Hungary has tried to convince the European Union to remove some Russian officials from its new round of sanctions against Moscow, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Hungary has “made no secret” of the fact that its government considers it a “serious risk” that adding further Russian officials may close off communications channels with Moscow, Szijjarto told reporters in Brussels where EU foreign ministers met. He said 141 people and 47 entities would be added to the EU sanctions list against Russia.

EU Backs €2 Billion Boost for Weapons Fund (3 p.m.)

EU member states backed a proposal to increase the bloc’s European Peace Facility, which has funded weapons deliveries to Ukraine, by €2 billion next year.

That adds to the fund’s current €5 billion in 2018 prices, more than half of which has already been pledged to reimburse member states for military aid to Ukraine. The fund, which also supports other EU projects, including in Africa, could be further increased by an additional €3.5 billion by 2027.

Russia’s Budget Surplus Surges (2:05 p.m.)

Russia’s budget surplus more than quadrupled in November despite the financial drain of the war in Ukraine, recording another month of improvement thanks largely to dividends and a windfall tax paid by Gazprom PJSC.

The fiscal surplus reached 557 billion rubles ($9 billion) in the first 11 months of the year, the Finance Ministry said, up from 128.4 billion rubles reported for January-October.

Putin Skips Annual News Conference (2 p.m.)

President Vladimir Putin is dropping his annual marathon press conference for the first time in a decade, as his forces continue to stumble in their war in Ukraine.

“There won’t be one before New Year,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call Monday, without explanation, in response to a question about the event.