Tuesday’s data, taken with the slower-than-projected CPI print in the prior month, validates the Fed’s projected move on Wednesday and sets the tone for future rate decisions. The swap markets have now trimmed their rate-hike wagers, with the odds now favoring a quarter-point hike as early as the Fed’s February meeting.

Read More: US Core CPI Posts Smallest Monthly Increase in More Than a Year

Still, some investors are approaching the CPI surprise cautiously.

“While the war against inflation is turning, we are a long way off declaring victory and the Fed will keep its hawkish stance for a while longer, even if it does potentially force a recession,” said Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot.

The CPI-fueled stock rally fails to recognize that corporate earnings are just starting to see the impact of tight monetary policy, James Athey, investment director at Abrdn.

“As the full effects of the Fed’s aggressive actions this year play out next year, it seems inevitable that we will see a significant repricing lower in EPS forecasts and thus the broad market,” Athey said.

Play Video

Following the Fed, the European Central Bank will announce its rate decision Thursday. Markets will also contend with decisions from the Bank of England and monetary authorities in Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, Switzerland and Taiwan.

Key events this week:

FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair news conference, Wednesday

China medium-term lending, property investment, retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Thursday

ECB rate decision and ECB President Lagarde briefing, Thursday

Rate decisions for UK BOE, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thursday

US cross-border investment, business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% as of 11:04 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.3%

The MSCI World index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 1%

The euro rose 0.9% to $1.0636

The British pound rose 1% to $1.2393

The Japanese yen rose 1.8% to 135.18 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.5% to $17,771.41

Ether rose 4% to $1,325.56

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 15 basis points to 3.46%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 1.91%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 3.29%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.2% to $74.79 a barrel

Gold futures rose 1.6% to $1,821.70 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.