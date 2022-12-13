Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Bankman-Fried Accused of Fraud by US After Bahamas Arrest

Bankman-Fried Accused of Fraud by US After Bahamas Arrest
Sam Bankman-Fried
By Bloomberg
13 Dec 2022
0

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced co-founder of digital-asset exchange FTX, was accused by US authorities on Tuesday of perpetrating a massive fraud that funded his lavish lifestyle. 

US prosecutors in Manhattan revealed eight criminal counts against him and federal regulators said he committed a range of securities and derivatives law violations. Bankman-Fried, who had been living in an expansive penthouse in the Bahamas, was arrested there on Monday evening.The US indictment detailing the charges follows weeks of speculation over the the 30-year-old’s fate after his company — once one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world — plunged into bankruptcy last month.

He’ll be arraigned in the Bahamas on Tuesday and faces extradition to the US. “Mr. Bankman-Fried is reviewing the charges with his legal team and considering all of his legal options,” Mark Cohen, his attorney said in a statement.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday alleged that FTX raised more than $1.8 billion, including $1.1 billion from about 90 US-based investors, in an “orchestrated scheme to defraud equity investors,” who bought in based on the belief that FTX had appropriate controls.

Separately, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleged that Bankman-Fried took hundreds of millions of dollars in loans from Alameda Research, which he also founded, which were then used to buy real estate and make donations to politicians.

According to the SEC, Bankman-Fried misled investors, telling them that FTX had sophisticated risk controls and that their assets were secure. Instead, the regulator alleged in its complaint, he was using their money as a “virtually unlimited line of credit” for trading firm Alameda while concealed risks and obscuring FTX’s relationship with the trading firm.

More than 100 FTX-related entities, including Alameda, filed for US bankruptcy protections on Nov. 11.

  • Follow Live: FTX CEO John J Ray III Says Securing Assets to Take Weeks or Months: TOPLive

Media Interviews

In media interviews since FTX’s collapse, Bankman-Fried has admitted major managerial missteps, but has also claimed that he never tried to commit fraud or break the law.

In draft remarks prepared for the US House hearing and obtained by Bloomberg News prior to his arrest, he offered a blunt assessment of his plight.

“I would like to start by formally stating under oath: I f—-ked up,” Bankman-Fried wrote in the draft.

He added that the company’s new managers, led by restructuring expert John J. Ray III, have repeatedly rebuffed his offers to help sift through the wreckage of the collapsed crypto empire. Ray hasn’t responded to five of his emails, he said. Ray is still scheduled to testify at the hearing on Tuesday.

In remarks prepared for the House hearing, Ray blamed FTX’s collapse on the failures of its previous leaders.

“The FTX Group’s collapse appears to stem from the absolute concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals,” Ray said in the written testimony released Monday in advance of the hearing. The prior management “failed to implement virtually any of the systems or controls that are necessary for a company that is entrusted with other people’s money or assets.”

Crypto Exchanges

Prior to the arrest and long before his empire collapsed into bankruptcy, federal prosecutors in Manhattan had already been looking into FTX as part of broader sweep of exchanges and potential anti-money laundering violations under the Bank Secrecy Act.

The investigation, led by the Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit, took a different trajectory after FTX’s catastrophic implosion.

Prosecutors were closely examining whether hundreds of millions of dollars were improperly transferred to the Bahamas around the time of FTX’s Nov. 11 bankruptcy filing in Delaware, according to a person familiar with the matter.

They were also digging into whether FTX broke the law by transferring funds to Alameda Research, the bankrupt investment firm also founded by Bankman-Fried, Bloomberg reported previously.

Last week, prosecutors, the FBI, Department of Justice officials and FTX’s new CEO and restructuring expert Ray met at SDNY’s headquarters in downtown Manhattan. Potential charges were not discussed at that meeting, according to a person familiar with the conversation.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Namibian theft suspect questioned by Hawks, moved to another prison
Maverick News

Namibian theft suspect questioned by Hawks, moved to another prison
Top cop Fannie Masemola should be charged with perjury for ‘lies’ about corruption whistle-blower — letter to Parliament
Maverick News

Top cop Fannie Masemola should be charged with perjury for ‘lies’ about corruption whistle-blower — letter to Parliament
Prasa botches critical R7.5bn train repair tender
Maverick News

Prasa botches critical R7.5bn train repair tender
ANC Women’s League throws its weight behind Ramaphosa ahead of Section 89 debate
Maverick News

ANC Women’s League throws its weight behind Ramaphosa ahead of Section 89 debate
UCT Online High School is a ‘sinking ship’, say insiders and parents
Maverick News

UCT Online High School is a ‘sinking ship’, say insiders and parents

TOP READS IN SECTION

Dark, Dumb and Dangerous: Inside South Africa’s perfect (electrical) storm
Maverick News

Dark, Dumb and Dangerous: Inside South Africa’s perfect (electrical) storm
Phala Phala saga puts South Africa’s economy on a knife-edge
DM168

Phala Phala saga puts South Africa’s economy on a knife-edge
Time’s up for V&A Food Market traders after new lease is signed with global entertainment and media group
South Africa

Time’s up for V&A Food Market traders after new lease is signed with global entertainment and media group
Crypto – looking back at a year of birth, life and death
Maverick News

Crypto – looking back at a year of birth, life and death
Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas as US files FTX charges
International Finance

Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas as US files FTX charges

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.