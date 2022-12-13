Argentina will trust their system when they face Croatia in the World Cup semifinals and believe they have worked out how to hurt the 2018 runners-up, coach Lionel Scaloni said.

Croatia were not the favourites to reach the last four again but they came through two penalty shootouts in a repeat of their 2018 exploits.

“They have troubled many national teams. I won’t mention the key players or their strengths and weaknesses, but we’ve analysed where we can hurt them. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t,” Scaloni told reporters on the eve of the first semifinal.

“We try to give it all on the pitch. Sometimes luck can be on your side. If we have a good performance, we’ll have an easier road to reach our objective. But this is football, this is sport, so sometimes the best team may not win.”

When pressed on Croatia’s veteran midfielder Luka Modric, who is still going strong at the age of 37, Scaloni said it was a pleasure to watch him play.

“He’s a role model for so many of us – not just because of his talent but also his behaviour,” he said. “All I can say is we should enjoy him. If you love football then you should enjoy players like him.”

Scaloni said both Angel Di Maria and Rodrigo De Paul would be fit and missing the suspended Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel would not be a problem.

“We have our own system, our style. Of course, in certain situations we need to take into account how the opponents are playing. We won’t change our style beyond the system and that’s what we’re going to do. During the game we will of course make decisions (based on situations) and rise up to the challenge.”

Argentina criticism

Scaloni was also asked about criticism of Argentina after their players’ “unsporting behaviour” following their shootout win over the Netherlands.

“The previous game was played the way we had to play… that’s football. Sometimes things like arguments can happen, but that’s all. That’s why there’s a referee,” he said.

“We need to put an end to this idea that Argentina behave like this. We lost to Saudi Arabia and didn’t say anything.

“We won the Copa America in Brazil and experienced the most sporting behaviour from (Lionel) Messi, (Leandro) Paredes, Neymar – who were all sitting together in the tunnel in the Maracana. I’m really not convinced of this idea of unsporting behaviour.”

Read in Daily Maverick: “Kylian Mbappé: a player as talented as he is enigmatic”

Messi was also singled out in some quarters for his post-match behaviour, but defender Nicolas Tagliafico praised his captain’s influence on the team: “He’s always been like this, he’s our captain and leader, pushing and motivating us. We have a special advantage when he’s on the pitch, he’s a great source of motivation.

“With everyone’s support, we try to work in the same direction and achieve our dream. That’s the most beautiful thing to do with Messi by our side.”

Croatia want Argentina to behave

Croatia are hoping Argentina’s bad-tempered World Cup quarterfinal qualification over the Netherlands with 16 yellow cards and one red will not spill over into Tuesday’s semifinal, coach Zlatko Dalic said.

The Argentinians eventually prevailed on penalties after squandering a two-goal lead, but the game was marred by disciplinary violations from both sides throughout.

Messi exchanged words with Dutch coach Louis van Gaal following the final whistle and called a Dutch player “a fool”.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Croatia, runners-up in 2018, have had their own taste of Argentinian temper in the past, following their group-stage win over them at the 2018 World Cup, with then Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli refusing to shake Dalic’s hand.

But Dalic, whose team beat tournament favourites Brazil also on penalties to advance to the last four for the second World Cup in a row, said he bore no grudges.

“I understand the actors involved and the expectations were high back then (in 2018). It happens and we shall not hold any grudges,” Dalic told a news conference on Monday.

“I don’t get angry at anyone in an emotional state of mind. Argentina against Netherlands was also quite feisty and difficult with many non-football related behaviours. I really hope this will not be the case tomorrow.”

Read in Daily Maverick: “Can Morocco actually go all the way to win the World Cup?”

Argentina players also mocked the Dutch at the end of the penalty shootout, while some Netherlands players had provoked the Argentinians during the game.

“Tomorrow’s match is a great match for Argentina as well as us. The stakes are high for both and a spot in the final is at stake,” Dalic said.

Croatia will be hoping to reach the World Cup final for the second tournament in a row after losing the 2018 showcase match to reigning world champions France, who play Morocco in the other semifinal.

Asked to rate Croatia’s success in the past four years, Dalic said the 2018 semifinal win over England was their biggest match so far.

“For me the semifinal match against England was the greatest match of all time. The Brazil game (in the quarterfinals in Qatar) comes second and tomorrow’s match would be third on that list,” he said.

“But if we win tomorrow it would make it the greatest Croatian match of all time.”

Dalic’s advice to his players and their few fans who have made the trip to Qatar was to enjoy the game: “I always say to our fans and players to enjoy the football. Each of us has to enjoy the work, the profession we are doing. Only if players are happy can they be what they are.

“They have deserved the joy to be one of the four best teams in the world.” Reuters/DM