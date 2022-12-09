Newsdeck

PRISONER EXCHANGE

US basketball star Griner freed in one-for-one swap for notorious arms dealer

Two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA player Brittney Griner (centre) is escorted to hear the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, 4 August 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / MAXIM SHIPENKOV)
By Bloomberg
09 Dec 2022
0

President Joe Biden announced that WNBA star Brittney Griner had been released from detention in Russia, celebrating her one-to-one swap for a notorious arms dealer who had been convicted and imprisoned in the US.

Griner (32) was exchanged in a trade for Viktor Bout, according to a statement from Russia’s foreign ministry and senior Biden administration officials. The president didn’t mention Bout, known as the “merchant of death”, in his remarks, and acknowledged that his administration has so far failed to achieve the release of another American the US considers unjustly imprisoned in Russia, former Marine Paul Whelan.

“She’s safe, she’s on a plane,” Biden said Thursday at the White House, referring to Griner. “She’s on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances. Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones.”

Tensions between the US and Russia are at their highest since the Cold War over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and US support for Kyiv, complicating efforts to secure Griner’s release. While celebrated by many Democrats, the deal for Griner drew criticism from some congressional Republicans, who complained that Biden also should have secured Whelan’s release in exchange for Bout.

“Surely an arms dealer is worth two innocent people?” Representative Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, wrote on Twitter. Senator Rick Scott of Florida, a Republican who has often sparred with the White House, called the trade “disgusting” and “unforgivable” in a tweet.

Russia’s government and allies of President Vladimir Putin meanwhile celebrated Bout’s return to the country. Moscow has sought for years to engineer his release. The United Arab Emirates, where the swap physically took place, touted its own involvement in brokering the exchange and hosting talks between Moscow and Washington.

The Biden administration had sought a two-for-one trade for Bout that would include Whelan, but US officials said the Kremlin refused to consider those terms. While the deal may have fallen short of US hopes, the president was under considerable pressure from Democrats, who rely heavily on the support of Black voters, to secure Griner’s release.

Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, a Democrat who will be the minority leader in the next Congress, hailed the trade. “President Biden gets it done. Again,” he wrote in a tweet.

Biden spoke to Griner by phone Thursday morning from the Oval Office, in the company of her wife, Cherelle Griner.

Griner had been sentenced to nine years and moved to a penal colony last month. The Phoenix Mercury basketball star who played in Russia during the off-season pleaded guilty to drug smuggling in July after customs officials found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport in February.

Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia on spying charges that he denies. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Russia was unwilling to consider any deal involving Whelan and “there was no way to bring Paul home right now.” Biden instead had to choose between getting Griner back or no one, she and the president said.

“This was not a choice of which American to bring home,” Biden said. He said “Russia is treating Paul’s case differently” from Griner’s and promised Whelan’s family that his administration would continue negotiating for his release.

Whelan’s brother, David, said in a statement that the White House had alerted their family in advance that Paul Whelan would not be included in the exchange.

“That early warning meant that our family has been able to mentally prepare for what is now a public disappointment for us. And a catastrophe for Paul,” he said.

But David Whelan also said Biden “made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home, and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen”.

Russia’s foreign ministry said the US had long refused to include Bout in negotiations for an exchange, but Russia held out and Washington ultimately relented, according to Tass.

“Bout’s return to Russia was a matter of personal honor for Putin,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of R.Politik, a political consultancy. “The question will be why the US suddenly softened their stance.”

Griner and Bout were both pardoned before the swap took place, which means they don’t have to serve the remainder of their sentences in their home countries, said Tatiana Moskalkova, the Kremlin’s human rights ombudsman, Interfax reported. She called Bout’s return “a true Christmas present”, according to Tass.

A senior Biden administration official told reporters in a conference call that Bout had to receive an act of clemency from the president in order to be released but did not characterize the move as a pardon. Biden also has the power to commute the sentences of federal prisoners, shortening their prison terms without clearing their convictions.

Jean-Pierre said Biden did not issue Bout’s commutation, freeing him from US prison, until American officials confirmed that Griner was safely in the UAE, where the swap took place.

The Kremlin has spent years trying to free Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in 2012 after being convicted of conspiracy for plotting to sell weapons to a Colombian terrorist group.

The former Soviet air force officer was arrested in Bangkok in a 2008 sting operation set up by the US Drug Enforcement Administration and brought to New York for trial, amid Russian accusations that he was illegally extradited from Thailand under pressure from Washington.

Final terms of Thursday’s swap were negotiated via the UAE, whose leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, visited St Petersburg in October looking to help deescalate tensions around prisoners as well as other issues including shelling around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to a UAE official who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

The official said UAE is one of the few countries both the US and Russia still trust. The UAE is a key US strategic partner in the region and also has deep business ties with Russia.

The foreign ministries of the UAE and Saudi Arabia issued a joint statement saying that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman also helped to broker the releases of Griner and Bout. The two were physically exchanged at the Abu Dhabi airport in the UAE.

Jean-Pierre, however, said no third parties mediated the talks.

“The only countries that negotiated this deal were the United States and Russia, and there was no mediation involved,” she said. She expressed gratitude to the UAE for allowing the swap on its territory without acknowledging any Saudi role.

(With assistance from Nick Wadhams, Steven T Dennis, Jenny Leonard, Nancy Cook and Justin Sink.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Full disclosure, or else – ANC members threaten party bosses ahead of elective conference
Maverick News

Full disclosure, or else – ANC members threaten party bosses ahead of elective conference
UCT VC Phakeng denies sick-leave account, student assaults academic and Registrar resigns as campus instability continues
Maverick News

UCT VC Phakeng denies sick-leave account, student assaults academic and Registrar resigns as campus instability continues
Sanctioned Russian ship moves mystery cargo in Simon’s Town navy dockyard under cover of night
Maverick News

Sanctioned Russian ship moves mystery cargo in Simon’s Town navy dockyard under cover of night
The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Maverick News

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico

TOP READS IN SECTION

UK okays first coal mine in 30 years, weakening climate push
Newsdeck

UK okays first coal mine in 30 years, weakening climate push
New Peru president sworn in, predecessor Castillo arrested
Newsdeck

New Peru president sworn in, predecessor Castillo arrested
Germany arrests 25 suspected of violent far-right plot to install prince
Newsdeck

Germany arrests 25 suspected of violent far-right plot to install prince
UK rail strikes to go ahead as scheduled - trade union
Newsdeck

UK rail strikes to go ahead as scheduled – trade union
Kenya launches bid to co-host Africa Cup of Nations in 2027
Newsdeck

Kenya launches bid to co-host Africa Cup of Nations in 2027

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.