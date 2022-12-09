Business Maverick
US Year-Ahead Inflation Expectations Fall to Lowest Since 2021
US short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly declined to the lowest level in more than a year and consumer sentiment picked up, helped by falling gasoline prices.
The sentiment index increased to 59.1 from 56.8 last month, the data showed Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of 57.
“Consumers’ concerns over high prices in a variety of contexts have eased somewhat over the last month — though these concerns still remain substantially higher than a year and a half ago —showing that the decline in year-ahead inflation expectations was not solely an artifact of current gas prices,” Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said in a statement.
The pullback in inflation expectations was broad across demographic groups. Inflation has showed signs of easing in recent months — and is projected to slow further in fresh data out next week — but consumers still face historically high prices.
The report showed the median expected change in incomes rose to the highest in 15 years, but half of all respondents said they expect inflation to outstrip those gains over the coming year.
As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, economic uncertainty that includes recession concerns is also weighing on sentiment.
The current conditions gauge increased to 60.2 from 58.8. A measure of expectations rose to 58.4 this month from 55.6 in November.
Buying conditions for durable goods improved, and consumers’ perception of the labor market was little changed.
“ With the continued erosion of buying power of consumers, rapid increases in credit card and auto loan balances, and continued concerns over the high cost of borrowing, the strength in spending we have seen this year will be difficult to sustain,” Hsu said.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet