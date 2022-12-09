Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Public sector workers march to Parliament, reject 3% wage increase

Public sector workers march to Parliament, reject 3% wage increase
Amina Pinto (centre) was one of about 70 public sector workers who marched to Parliament on Friday to demand a 10% wage increase. (Photo: Marecia Damons)
By Marecia Damons
09 Dec 2022
0

Unions are demanding 10%. Inflation is just shy of 8%.

Amina Pinto says she has been working as a nurse for more than 40 years and takes home R15,000 a month. “I’ve been a senior staff nurse and that is my salary,” she said.

She joined about 70 other public sector workers on Friday who marched to Parliament.

Workers have rejected a 3% wage increase. Unions are demanding a 10% increase.

Weeks of negotiations in the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council have reached a deadlock. The protesters called on government to return to the negotiating table.

Last month, a nationwide protest was organised by unions affiliated to trade union federations Saftu, Cosatu and Fedusa. But the Western Cape leg of the march had been postponed due to a taxi strike in Cape Town.

Speaking to GroundUp, Pinto said she spends R2,000 a month to travel from Paarl to her work in Bellville. She has been unable to find accommodation closer to work. After her bond payments and travel she has about R3,000 left to buy food and provide for her family.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“With that 3%, I can only buy one loaf of bread and a pint of milk. As a single parent, working every day for four kids, it’s hard for me,” said Pinto.

“I’m about to retire, but I can’t,” she said.

Motlatse Tsubane, Cosatu provincial chair, said that by tabling a 3% wage offer, government is “undermining the collective bargaining process”.

“Government is talking about a social compact whereby we come together and put our ideas on the table. But it’s only certain sectors within that space that they take seriously, like businesses and themselves.

“There is a crisis of food, electricity, petrol and all of that has increased. But when you look at the salaries of people, it’s very low. We are asking government to come to the table,” said Eleanor Roberts, provincial chair of the Democratic Nurses Organisation of South Africa.

She said the offer is below the inflation rate. She said health workers should be appreciated as they were “the front line” during the Covid pandemic.

They are also demanding that government revise the minimal service agreement which prevents workers in essential services from participating in strikes.

The memorandum, which gives seven days for a response, was signed by Nyiko Mabunda, acting director general of human resource management and development, on behalf of Thulas Nxesi, Minister of Public Service and Administration. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Russian vessel slips out of Simon’s Town with still no official explanation
Maverick News

Russian vessel slips out of Simon’s Town with still no official explanation
Sanctioned Russian ship moves mystery cargo in Simon’s Town navy dockyard under cover of night
Maverick News

Sanctioned Russian ship moves mystery cargo in Simon’s Town navy dockyard under cover of night
Cloak and dagger — the infamous nights Simon’s Town became Vladimir Putin’s town
Maverick News

Cloak and dagger — the infamous nights Simon’s Town became Vladimir Putin’s town
Bathabile Dlamini disqualified from standing for ANC’s National Executive Committee
Maverick News

Bathabile Dlamini disqualified from standing for ANC’s National Executive Committee
UCT VC Phakeng denies sick-leave account, student assaults academic and Registrar resigns as campus instability continues
Maverick News

UCT VC Phakeng denies sick-leave account, student assaults academic and Registrar resigns as campus instability continues

TOP READS IN SECTION

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Maverick News

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Maverick News

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
Maverick News

Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
Maverick News

With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Maverick News

‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.